Some event cosmetics can take months to earn, and the Master of Schemes Personality in The Elder Scrolls Online is no different. This ESO guide will go over how you can get the character personalization for yourself and stand out among other players.

How to Unlock the Master of Schemes Personality in ESO

You need to purchase the Grim Iron Mask, Cold Iron Gauntlet, and the Tyrant’s Soul Gem to get the Master of Schemes Personality from The Impresario. Each one of these items will cost 10 Event Tickets and only are available at the time of this writing. The third item, which is the Tyrant’s Soul Gem, will be available in another event during the second quarter of ESO’s content cycle. The second quarter usually means around the time of the Chapter release.

Before you attempt to unlock the Master of Schemes Personality with your 30 Event Tickets, you must have the Molag Bal Illusion Imp Pet. Like the other items, the Imp requires three separate pieces from The Impresario. Luckily, all three items are already available and they only cost five Event Tickets each. Once you combine the Anchor Chain Fragment, the Dark Anchor Pinion, and the Effigy of the Dominator, the Imp is yours and you can move on to the next step.

How to Get the Master of Schemes Personality in ESO

Purchase the Anchor Chain Fragment, the Effigy of the Dominator, and the Dark Anchor Pinion for five Event Tickets each at The Impresario.

Combine the items to get Molag Bal’s Illusion Imp.

Purchase the Grim Iron Mask and the Cold Iron Gauntlet for 10 Event Tickets each at The Impresario.

In Q2, purchase the Tyrant’s Soul Gem from The Impresario for 10 Event Tickets to unlock the final reward.

Because The Impresario sells these items in ESO, you need to participate in events to earn them. Typically, you can earn three Event Tickets per day while an event is active and you can only hold 12 at a time. So when you reach 10 tickets, head to the Impresario and pick up the items you need for the Personality or your Imp. Soon enough, you can pick up the Tyrant’s Soul Gem for the full customization item based on Molag Bal himself.

