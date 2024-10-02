Pokemon GO Wild Area Event: Toxtricity Debut, Mighty Pokemon & New Poke Ball, Explained

When Pokemon GO first announced the Wild Area event, we had dates and next to nothing else. Now, details have arrived – and they are juicy. We’ve got Pokemon debuts, Mighty Pokemon, and even a new kind of Poke Ball. Here’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon GO Wild Area event.

When Is the Pokemon GO Wild Area Event?

There are two sets of dates for the Wild Area event – the live, in-person event and the global event.

The live Pokemon GO Wild Area event takes place in Fukuoaka, Japan on November 16 and 17. It is a ticketed event, so players will need to buy a ticket here when they become available in order to participate.

The Global version of the Wild Area event takes place on November 23 and November 24, from 10 AM to 6:15 PM local time. Everyone will be able to enjoy the event, but there is an optional paid ticket that unlocks additional Timed Research.

Toxtricity Debut and Dynamax Toxtricity Debut Details

As part of the Wild Area event, players can look forward to the global Pokemon GO debut of Toxtricity. This debut is pretty massive, as it includes Shiny Toxtricity right from the start – and Dynamax Toxtricity.

That’s right – Toxtricity can be Shiny and can Dynamax, right from its debut during the event. You will need to complete Max Battles against Dynamax Toxtricity in order to catch one that has the Dynamax ability.

In addition, the baby Pokemon Toxel will be available in 10KM eggs during the event. This adorable little guy evolves into Toxtricity, meaning you have a chance to Shiny Hunt the entire Pokemon family.

What Are Mighty Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

Alongside the Toxtricity debut, Pokemon GO has another new feature in store during the Wild Area event – Mighty Pokemon.

Mighty Pokemon in Pokemon GO will be “unusually powerful opponents” in encounters. This means they will have higher attack, defense, and HP ratings, a higher chance of being XL or XXL, and will be harder to catch.

These Mighty Pokemon can be Shiny, although we don’t yet know which specific Pokemon will appear in Mighty forms during the Wild Area event.

The New Poke Ball Type – Safari Ball in Pokemon GO

Along with Mighty Pokemon comes a new type of Poke Ball to help us capture them. GO Safari Balls will debut during the Wild Area event, but there’s a catch – they aren’t here to stay.

These balls will disappear at the end of each event day, so you will need to go collect more of them. Much like Safari Balls in the mainstream Pokemon games, they seem designed only for this Wild Area excursion, making it easier to catch Pokemon during the event.

As with any major event, it’s likely Niantic has more surprises in store for the first-ever Wild Area event in Pokemon GO. So far, these major highlights have fans cautiously optimistic that this new event is going to be a good one.

Pokémon GO is available now on mobile devices.

