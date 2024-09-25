‘Another Case of Rural Areas Getting Screwed Over:’ Pokemon GO Fans React to Power Spot Rewards System

Ever since Dynamax Pokemon were first teased as a new addition to the game, Pokemon GO fans have eagerly looked forward to the new mechanic. However, the introduction of Power Spots and Max Battles once again highlights a major oversight from Niantic-rural players.

Zero Max Battle Rewards for Rural Pokemon Trainers

Let’s face it – when new features come to Pokemon GO, glitches tend to follow. So, when Pokemon first started coming back from their tenure at Power Spots bringing 0 Candy and 0 Candy XL, many of us assumed it was a bug.

Is anyone not getting candy for their max mons sitting in power spots? Not even 1 candy smh. @NianticLabs @NianticHelp what’s going on with this game mechanic? pic.twitter.com/DfVHs8DekD — LanceB5973- TL50X4 (@LanceBaraoidan) September 24, 2024

Unfortunately, the missing rewards are by design. Your Pokemon earn candies while defending a Power Spot based on how many other trainers battle there. Unlike Gyms, which reward PokeCoins based on how long your Pokemon defends the gym, timing doesn’t matter. It’s all up to how many other trainers do a Max Battle.

While this fits into the community spirit of the game in theory, it poses a problem for those of us who don’t live in densely populated areas. As one player puts it, “basically another case of rural areas getting screwed over.”

While Pokemon might sit in a rural gym for weeks before someone comes along to knock it out, the trainer does at least get their 50 PokeCoins when it finally happens. But Power Spots expire after a day or so, leaving limited time for the 3 other players in your town to join in.

Clearly, many trainers in less populated areas – or places where Pokemon GO just isn’t as popular – are missing out on these rewards.

“I had a Squirtle in one for 3 days and not a single candy,” says one trainer. As a rural player myself, I’ve yet to earn a single candy from leaving my Pokemon at the local park every time I go there. Considering I’m based in a rural area, the park is pretty popular for Pokemon GO with decent gym turnover. And yet, no one seems to get to the Power Spots.

Or Maybe… No One Likes Max Battles?

Aside from the hope that it’s a glitch, most players blame remote locations with few players for the 0 candy rewards.

However, one player in a more metropolitan area does present an alternative explanation for the spree of players with no candy from Power Spots.

“No one is battling in them that’s why,” says @Enliltheprince, adding, “It’s died off because of the stupid limits it had and the high cost of doing them.”

It is possible that the real culprit behind the lack of candies is that Max Battles just aren’t very popular. If that’s the case, it will be interesting to see what happens as new Dynamax Bosses are added to the game.

Either way, those of us who’ve left Pokemon to linger in rural Gyms for months at a time and miss out on Raids that require big groups to beat would still like to see Niantic consider alternate ways for players outside of big cities to enjoy Pokemon GO.

