How to Get the Staggering Success Trophy in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Liam Nolan
Published: Feb 29, 2024 01:50 am
Tifa Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Image via Square Enix

Getting the Staggering Success trophy in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth can be difficult, so here’s my strategy for getting it.

How to Deal 300% or More Damage to a Staggered Enemy in FF7 Rebirth

An image showing a fight against the Hell Rider II. The image also features the Staggering Success trophy popping on the bottom and the article is part of a guide to how to get that in Final Fantasy 7 FF7 Rebirth.

The Staggering Success trophy in FF7 Rebirth reads: “Deal 300% or more damage to a staggered enemy.” Final Fantasy 7 Remake had a version of the same task called Staggering Feat, and the strategy for getting it is much the same.

Firstly, add Tifa to your party. You’ll want to make sure she has the Unbridled Strength ability. Although you can do much the same thing with Unfettered Fury, my preference is for Unbridled Strength, since it tends to be a bit faster and thus makes things easier. The exact weapon you use doesn’t matter, but try and choose one with lower attack and turn off any Weapon Skills that increase the damage Tifa does.

Secondly, find an enemy that’s relatively easy to stagger but also has a lot of HP. This is, honestly, the most difficult part of this challenge. It’s very easy to destroy a fiend before you reach 300% damage while staggered, or have their stagger run out before you hit 300%.

I’ve got a few suggestions for finding the right enemy to fight. If you’re in the late game, consider doing the “Beneath Still Waves” mission in the Junon Region. Hell Rider II, the enemy for that region, is a great candidate, and fighting him is actually how I broke 300%. He’s weak to Ice, and it’s easy to stagger him.

Outside of Hell Rider II, I’ve found a lot of the tougher enemies in a region, such as Quetzalcoatl, are good candidates. You can play around in any of the game’s battle simulators to find one that works for you and to have an easy way to hunt them down.

When you start the battle, stagger the enemy as quickly as you can using spells and abilities. Make sure that Tifa has a little more than one ATB gauge filled when the enemy is staggered. Once that happens, use Unbridled Strength and then Omnistrike. The Omnistrike should fill the ATB gauge back up, so keep repeating that pattern. Eventually, you should break 300%.

If you’re struggling to get that to work, I recommend potentially adding Cait Sith to your party, assuming he’s available. His Moogle Knuckle ability also increases the damage multiplier on the stagger gauge, and you can use it to get a nice little boost, which against a tougher opponent like Hell Rider II should be enough.

And that’s how you deal 300% or more damage to a staggered enemy in FF7 Rebirth to get the Staggering Success trophy.

Wondering what we thought of FF7 Rebirth? Here’s our review!

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
