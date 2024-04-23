How to Get the Wheel-Eye Bream in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Recruit Huang Guide)

After running into Huang again at Hishahn, you can recruit him to the Watch – but only if you deliver him a Wheel-Eye Bream fish. Here’s how to get the Wheel-Eye Bream in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and the exact location you must go to catch it.

Where to Catch the Wheel-Eye Bream in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

The Wheel-Eye Bream is caught at the Euchrisse fishing spot in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. The fish is a rare spawn, so it may take a few attempts before you finally catch it. When it bites, it has a medium-sized shadow. When you reel it in, look for a fish that looks like the Red Snapper from Animal Crossing (yes, I learned everything I know about fish from that game).

Tip: If the Euchrisse fishing spot runs out of fish and you still haven’t got it, stand still and wait for around 10 minutes in real time for the fishing spot to refresh. In fact, I recommend saving before going to the fishing spot, and if you don’t catch the Wheel-Eye Bream, reload, make your way back, and try again. It’s much quicker than waiting 10 minutes.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Find the Euchrisse Fishing Spot – Exact Location

If you can’t find the Euchrisse fishing spot to catch the Wheel-Eye Bream in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, that’s because it’s hidden. Usually, fishing spots are indicated by a small wooden dock, but that isn’t the case here; it’s invisible.

To find the Euchrisse fishing spot, travel to The Seaside Cavern, southeast of Euchrisse, east of Hishahn. Don’t enter—instead, walk to the right (while facing The Seaside Cavern), and you’ll spot a small piece of land jutting out. Walk up to the end of it, and a fishing icon should appear, indicating that you can fish here.

You can see the exact location of the Euchrisse fishing spot in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in my screenshots below:

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Now that you’ve got a Wheel-Eye Bream, return to Huang in Hishahn and give it to him. He’ll then join your team.

How to Build a Fishing Spot at Your Base in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Once you’ve recruited Huang, you can now build a fishing spot at your Base in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. To do this, follow the steps below:

Speak to Iris inside the Castle. She’s behind the Drafting Studio counter. Select “Blueprint.” If you haven’t already, ensure your Base has the Resource Depot and Pasturage unlocked. Select the “Build Fishing Spot” node to the right of the “Establish Pasturage” node. If you have the required materials and Headquarters Funds, the fishing spot will unlock. You need 800 Headquarters Funds and 40 Pelts to build the fishing spot at your Base.

Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist Screenshot by The Escapist

Below are some of the fish you can catch at your Base fishing spot:

Fruitigil.

Tigerloach.

Flat Snakehead.

Moss Tadpole.

Shovel Lobster.

Drill Turtle.

Porter Chub.

Lantern Catfish.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

