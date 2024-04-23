Screenshot of catching the Wheel-Eye Bream in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Get the Wheel-Eye Bream in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Recruit Huang Guide)

Image of Meg Koepp
Meg Koepp
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 10:55 am

After running into Huang again at Hishahn, you can recruit him to the Watch – but only if you deliver him a Wheel-Eye Bream fish. Here’s how to get the Wheel-Eye Bream in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and the exact location you must go to catch it.

Recommended Videos

Where to Catch the Wheel-Eye Bream in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

The Wheel-Eye Bream is caught at the Euchrisse fishing spot in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. The fish is a rare spawn, so it may take a few attempts before you finally catch it. When it bites, it has a medium-sized shadow. When you reel it in, look for a fish that looks like the Red Snapper from Animal Crossing (yes, I learned everything I know about fish from that game).

Tip:

If the Euchrisse fishing spot runs out of fish and you still haven’t got it, stand still and wait for around 10 minutes in real time for the fishing spot to refresh. In fact, I recommend saving before going to the fishing spot, and if you don’t catch the Wheel-Eye Bream, reload, make your way back, and try again. It’s much quicker than waiting 10 minutes.

Screenshot of catching the Wheel-Eye Bream in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Find the Euchrisse Fishing Spot – Exact Location

If you can’t find the Euchrisse fishing spot to catch the Wheel-Eye Bream in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, that’s because it’s hidden. Usually, fishing spots are indicated by a small wooden dock, but that isn’t the case here; it’s invisible.

To find the Euchrisse fishing spot, travel to The Seaside Cavern, southeast of Euchrisse, east of Hishahn. Don’t enter—instead, walk to the right (while facing The Seaside Cavern), and you’ll spot a small piece of land jutting out. Walk up to the end of it, and a fishing icon should appear, indicating that you can fish here.

Related: Where to Find Palenight Mail in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Recruit Galdorf Guide)

You can see the exact location of the Euchrisse fishing spot in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes in my screenshots below:

Screenshot of the Wheel-Eyed Bream map location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Wheel-Eyed Bream map location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Wheel-Eyed Bream map location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Wheel-Eyed Bream location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Wheel-Eyed Bream location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Wheel-Eyed Bream location in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Now that you’ve got a Wheel-Eye Bream, return to Huang in Hishahn and give it to him. He’ll then join your team.

How to Build a Fishing Spot at Your Base in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Once you’ve recruited Huang, you can now build a fishing spot at your Base in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. To do this, follow the steps below:

  1. Speak to Iris inside the Castle. She’s behind the Drafting Studio counter.
  2. Select “Blueprint.”
  3. If you haven’t already, ensure your Base has the Resource Depot and Pasturage unlocked.
  4. Select the “Build Fishing Spot” node to the right of the “Establish Pasturage” node.
  5. If you have the required materials and Headquarters Funds, the fishing spot will unlock.
    • You need 800 Headquarters Funds and 40 Pelts to build the fishing spot at your Base.
Screenshot of the Drafting Studio in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Drafting Studio in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of the Drafting Studio in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of building the Fishing Spot in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of building the Fishing Spot in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of building the Fishing Spot in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Below are some of the fish you can catch at your Base fishing spot:

  • Fruitigil.
  • Tigerloach.
  • Flat Snakehead.
  • Moss Tadpole.
  • Shovel Lobster.
  • Drill Turtle.
  • Porter Chub.
  • Lantern Catfish.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Post Tag:
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Get Wristbands In Fortnite: All Wristband Quests & Rewards
fortnite festival wristband quests
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Wristbands In Fortnite: All Wristband Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact: Is Sigewinne a Five Star? Answered
Genshin Impact Sigewinne Five Star
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Genshin Impact: Is Sigewinne a Five Star? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 23, 2024
Read Article All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
fortnite loading screen
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Get Wristbands In Fortnite: All Wristband Quests & Rewards
fortnite festival wristband quests
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Wristbands In Fortnite: All Wristband Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Genshin Impact: Is Sigewinne a Five Star? Answered
Genshin Impact Sigewinne Five Star
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Genshin Impact: Is Sigewinne a Five Star? Answered
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 23, 2024
Read Article All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
fortnite loading screen
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 23, 2024
Author
Meg Koepp
Meg is Managing Editor at The Escapist. She began as a video games journalist in the UK in 2014, and went on to study Games Journalism & PR (yes, it exists) in 2015. In 2018, she left university to move to the USA, where she was Managing Editor at Prima Games and eventually joined The Escapist in April 2024. When she's not working, you can find her making miniatures, watching The X Files, or playing a JRPG. You can contact Meg at [email protected].