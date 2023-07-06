In AEW: Fight Forever, things can get really bloody. You can smash your opponent in the face with a baseball bat, put them through a table, and even throw an exploding gas canister at them. But if you really want the blood to flow, that’s where thumbtacks come in. So if you’re wondering just how to get thumbtacks in AEW Fight Forever, here’s the answer.

Play the Odds to Get Thumbtacks in AEW: Fight Forever

Unfortunately, AEW: Fight Forever doesn’t let you choose exactly what weapon you get. In order to get your hands on a weapon (if there’s not already one in the ring), you should fight your opponent until you’ve got enough energy to pull off your Signature move.

Next, exit the ring. Then walk up to the crowd or the edge of the ring and reach for a weapon (RT / R2 on controller), discarding any you don’t want.

Repeat this and you’ll eventually get the thumbtacks. You don’t absolutely have to charge up your Signature move, but if you do you’ll get more high-level weapons, which, in turn, seems to increase your chance of getting the thumbtacks. Unfortunately, there’s no shortcut to just getting the thumbtacks; there’s a random factor involved.

Once you do get them, go into the ring and scatter them using RT / R2, and you can now drop or drag your opponent into them, doing some serious damage. Plus, as a special souvenir, they’ll walk around with the thumbtacks embedded in their back.

That’s all there is to know about how to get thumbtacks in AEW: Fight Forever.