How to Get to Apocrypha in Elder Scrolls Online (ESO)

Many players will be jumping into The Elder Scrolls Online’s Necrom for the first time ahead of the Gold Road release and there’s an easy way to get to Apocrypha. To help you reach the realm of Hermaeus Mora, this guide will cover exactly how to access his realm in minutes.

How to Reach Apocrypha in ESO

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Enter the Necrom Bindery in the eastern part of Necrom within the Telvanni Peninsula to gain access to Apocrypha. There are two portals within the Necrom Bindery that take you to two separate parts of the Daedric realm. The portal on the right will bring you to a POI located in the south. Meanwhile, the portal to the left takes you in an opposite direction, which allows you to easily explore the sections you need.

Accessing Apocrypha in ESO

Teleport to the Wayshrine in Necrom within the Telvanni Peninsula zone. Head to the eastern section of the city where the Guild Traders are. Enter the Necrom Bindery through a door on the right. Take one of the two portals into Apocrypha.

Regardless of the portal you choose to get to Apocrypha in ESO, there will be a Wayshrine directly next to you. After using the Necrom Bindery at least once, there won’t be a need to use it again if you want to just explore the realm of Hermaeus Mora. Instead of going to Necrom, just open up the Apocrypha zone on your map and teleport to one of your unlocked Wayshrines.

Compared to the Telvanni Peninsula, Apocrypha has more space to explore and it will be required to finish the full Necrom story. Even if you don’t use the initial Bindery room on your own, the story will eventually bring you to the Daedric realm, so no lockpicks are needed. Either way, getting through this content will get you prepared for the Gold Road chapter ahead.

