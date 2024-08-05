Ultimate Valby in The First Descendant
How to Get Ultimate Valby Stabilizer Blueprint in The First Descendant

Aidan O'Brien
Published: Aug 5, 2024

As the latest Ultimate Descendant to be added to The First Descendant, Ultimat Valby is proving to be a big hit. Here are the sources for the Stabilizer Blueprint.

Best Farms for Ultimate Valby Stabilizer

There are three different sources that can potentially drop the blueprint for the Ultimate Valby Stabilizer.

Amorphous MaterialAM Drop ChanceMissionLocationOpened AtItem Drop Chance
030-Mutant AA100%Cligo OssuaryAgna DesertDevourer6%
055-Mutant AA5-20%Vulgus OutpostThe Fallen Theater, Kingston (Hard)Void Fusion Reactor, Grand Square, Kingston (Hard)32%
113-Mutant AA15-20%Vulgus OutpostForward Base, Hagios (Hard)Void Fusion Reactor, Fractured Monolith, Hagios (Hard)32%

Like all things in The First Descendant, the important thing is deciding where to spend your time. The 030-Mutant AA Amorphous Material is certainly the easiest to get with a 100% drop chance at Caligo Ossuary, but it only has a 6% chance to drop the Stabilizer when opened at the Devourer fight. That means you could be looking at around 80 runs to get that all-important 99% probability where, statistically, at least, you should have gotten the drop.

With the other two having similar stats, I’d suggest getting after the 055-Mutant AA, as the area is a little easier to deal with, and the fight at the Fusion Reactor in Kingston should be a little easier than the one on Hagios. Remember, bring a weapon that does high critical chance and high critical damage, along with a strong base damage output, or else those farms can take a lot of time. It might take a while longer to get the material, but the chance of the item dropping from the Blueprint is vastly improved. The real trick is wiping the Outpost either quickly enough to not trip the alarms or via stealth means.

Once you have the blueprint, you will need the following to build it at Anais in Albion:

  • 969 Silicon
  • 682 Hellion
  • 166 Heast Plasma Battery
  • Ultimate Valby Stabilizer Blueprint

You can find those resources here:

ResourceBest Farming Source
SiliconIs obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Echo Swamp.
HellionIs obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Fortress.
Heat Plasma BatteryFarmed from mission monsters in:
The Haven (The Corrupted Zone)
Old Mystery (Starfall Road)

And there you have it. You are that little bit closer to building your Ultimate Valby and going for a nice swim.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

The First Descendant
