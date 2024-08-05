How to Get Ultimate Valby Stabilizer Blueprint in The First Descendant

As the latest Ultimate Descendant to be added to The First Descendant, Ultimat Valby is proving to be a big hit. Here are the sources for the Stabilizer Blueprint.

Recommended Videos

Best Farms for Ultimate Valby Stabilizer

There are three different sources that can potentially drop the blueprint for the Ultimate Valby Stabilizer.

Amorphous Material AM Drop Chance Mission Location Opened At Item Drop Chance 030-Mutant AA 100% Cligo Ossuary Agna Desert Devourer 6% 055-Mutant AA 5-20% Vulgus Outpost The Fallen Theater, Kingston (Hard) Void Fusion Reactor, Grand Square, Kingston (Hard) 32% 113-Mutant AA 15-20% Vulgus Outpost Forward Base, Hagios (Hard) Void Fusion Reactor, Fractured Monolith, Hagios (Hard) 32%

Like all things in The First Descendant, the important thing is deciding where to spend your time. The 030-Mutant AA Amorphous Material is certainly the easiest to get with a 100% drop chance at Caligo Ossuary, but it only has a 6% chance to drop the Stabilizer when opened at the Devourer fight. That means you could be looking at around 80 runs to get that all-important 99% probability where, statistically, at least, you should have gotten the drop.

With the other two having similar stats, I’d suggest getting after the 055-Mutant AA, as the area is a little easier to deal with, and the fight at the Fusion Reactor in Kingston should be a little easier than the one on Hagios. Remember, bring a weapon that does high critical chance and high critical damage, along with a strong base damage output, or else those farms can take a lot of time. It might take a while longer to get the material, but the chance of the item dropping from the Blueprint is vastly improved. The real trick is wiping the Outpost either quickly enough to not trip the alarms or via stealth means.

Once you have the blueprint, you will need the following to build it at Anais in Albion:

969 Silicon

682 Hellion

166 Heast Plasma Battery

Ultimate Valby Stabilizer Blueprint

You can find those resources here:

Resource Best Farming Source Silicon Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Echo Swamp. Hellion Is obtained from opening Resource or Munitions boxes on Fortress. Heat Plasma Battery Farmed from mission monsters in:

The Haven (The Corrupted Zone)

Old Mystery (Starfall Road)

And there you have it. You are that little bit closer to building your Ultimate Valby and going for a nice swim.

The First Descendant is available to play now on PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, and Steam.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy