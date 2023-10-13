How to Get Umbral Scouring in Lords of the Fallen

As you become more acquainted with realm-jumping and overcoming environmental obstacles in Lords of the Fallen, you’ll gather a collection of Umbral Scouring items. These objects are used as currency to purchase boss-related equipment and abilities called Rememberances from Molhu back at the Skyrest hub. Boss items can be pretty powerful in the hands of a character built around specific stats or accessories, so giving up a few Umbral Scouring to acquire them can be a good trade-off.

You may have noticed a couple of ways to get Umbral Scouring in Lords of the Fallen, but here’s a full breakdown of all the methods I found of where to gather and farm them.

Where to Find and Farm Umbral Scouring in Lords of the Fallen

For the most part, there are two places you’re guaranteed to always get Umbral Scouring from. One is from interacting with Umbral echoes of NPC conversations. The other is as a reward for defeating bosses. These options are obviously limited because only so many bosses and echoes are available throughout the game world.

Occasionally, you’ll find Umbral Scouring as drops from unique Umbral enemies, such as the reapers or those pesky zombie-spawning fliers. Beefing up your Radiance stat will increase your drop rate odds, but there’s still no guarantee. Furthermore, Umbral Scouring can also be found in Umbral bodies on walls and objects that you can use the Umbral Lamp on to collect treasure items.

Judging from the ways you can collect Umbral Scouring, the best farming method has to be by defeating unique Umbral enemies found in later zones like Calrath or even as soon as Pilgrim’s Perch. To maximize your farming time, plant a Vestige Seedling near where these enemies can be found to serve as a checkpoint deep within monster territory.

That’s currently the most efficient way of farming Umbral Scouring in Lords of the Fallen. If you want powerful boss items, putting some time toward farming will be necessary to get entire equipment sets or weapons to really level up your character.