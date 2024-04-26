XL Candy in Pokemon GO.
How to Get & Use XL Candy in Pokemon GO

Published: Apr 26, 2024 12:00 pm

Having the strongest team possible in Pokemon GO is essential. However, leveling up Pokemon past level 40 in the mobile game requires a resource that’s pretty hard to come by. Here’s how to get and use XL Candy in Pokemon GO.

How to Get XL Candy in Pokemon GO

Tauros in Pokemon GO. This image is part of an article about how to get and use XL Candy in Pokemon GO.

While XL Candy won’t fall from the sky, there are several methods to go about acquiring it once you reach Trainer Level 31. Some may be more challenging than others, but all the work will be worth it. Here are all of the ways to get XL Candy in Pokemon GO:

  • Catching Pokemon
    • Catching evolved Pokemon will guarantee the resource, while catching regular ones will offer a chance at it.
  • Trading Pokemon
    • There’s a chance that when trading a Pokemon, they’ll drop XL Candy.
  • Transferring Pokemon
    • When transferring a Pokemon, there’s a chance it will drop the resource in addition to regular Candy.
  • Walking Pokemon
    • After making a Pokemon a Walking Buddy, it will drop the resource from time to time.
  • Raid Pokemon
    • Catching a Pokemon in a Raid will guarantee some XL Candy.
  • Hatching Eggs
    • The more walking an Egg requires, the more of the resource it will drop.
  • Exchange
    • Exchanging 100 regular Candy for a specific Pokemon will return one XL Candy.

How to Use XL Candy in Pokemon GO

After using the various methods of acquiring XL Candy, it’s time to use it. Find the Pokemon who needs a boost and select “Power Up.” There will be resources required for the process other than XL Candy, so make sure the pantry is fully stocked before trying to level up the Pokemon.

And that’s how to get and use XL Candy in Pokemon GO.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

