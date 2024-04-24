Mewtwo is one of the most iconic Pokemon of all time, so it’s no surprise that fans want to figure out how they can get their hands on them in every Pokemon title. So, if you want to know how to get Mewtwo in Pokemon GO, here’s a quick guide.
How to Get Mewtwo in Pokemon GO
Like most Legendary Pokemon, capturing Mewtwo is not an easy task. The easiest way to obtain Mewtwo is to take on a 5-star Raid while they’re the Boss. It will take several high-level trainers to defeat the Pokemon, but once it’s down, participants will receive Premier Balls based on the damage dealt, as well as a chance to catch Mewtwo after gaining control of the Gym.
There’s also a 1 in 20 chance that the Mewtwo that appears in the Raid is Shiny. It will be easy to tell if you’ve come across a Shiny Mewtwo due to their tail being green and marks being visible on their body. However, Mewtwo isn’t always a Raid Boss, so there has to be another way to get them in the mobile game.
Pulling off a trade can also nab you your own Mewtwo in Pokemon GO, but it’s going to cost you, especially if you don’t already have them registered in your Pokedex. Here’s a chart that covers the amount of Stardust it will take to trade for Mewtwo via GameLeap:
|Friendship Level
|Registered Mewtwo Cost
|Unregistered Mewtwo Cost
|Good Friends
|20,000
|1,000,000
|Great Friends
|16,000
|800,000
|Ultra Friends
|1,600
|80,000
|Best Friends
|800
|40,000
How to Get Shadow Mewtwo
If regular Mewtwo isn’t your style, you can also acquire Shadow Mewtwo. Previously, defeating Team Go Rocket boss Giovanni would let players attempt to catch their own Shadow Mewtwo, but times have changed. Now, players will have to wait until the dark Legendary returns as a Raid Boss to attempt the feat.
And that’s how to get Mewtwo in Pokemon GO.
Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.