Best Mewtwo Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Shadow Mewtwo Weakness

Argaubly the strongest Pokemon from Gen 1 is Mewtwo, the genetic experimentation turned psychic powerhouse who reamins a fan-favorite Legendary after all these years. Now, Pokemon GO players have another chance to add Shadow Mewtwo to their team during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, and here’s how to do so.
Mewtwo Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness
While he’s definitely a formidable foe, Mewtwo is a pure Psychic type which means his weaknesses are easier to pin down. Being Psychic-type, Mewtwo is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. However, we reccomend excluding Bug-types when taking into account some of Mewtwo’s possible Charged Attacks.
|Pokemon
|Type
|Vulnerable To
|Strong Against
|Resistant To
Mewtwo
|Psychic
|Bug
Ghost
Dark
|Fighting
Poison
|Fighting
Psychic
Mewtwo’s fast attack will always be a Psychic-type attack, which Dark-type Pokemon are resistant to. However, his charged attacks can be Psychic, Fire, Fighting, Ice, or Electric-type. Bug-types are weak against several of these types, and Dark-types are weak to Fighting. However, there’s only a 1-in-5 chance Mewtwo will have a Fighting-type Charged Attack.
Best Mewtwo Raid Counters in Pokemon GO
Below are the top 10 Pokemon we reccomend for taking on Shadow Mewtwo raids. They are mainly Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon, and we’ve tried to slip in a few that aren’t Legendary or that dont require Mega Evolution.
|Pokemon
|Moves
Mega Tyranitar/ Tyranitar (Shadow)
|Bite
Brutal Swing
Mega Gengar/ Gengar (Shadow)
|Shadow Claw
Shadow Ball
Giratina
|Shadow Claw
Shadow Force
Weavile (Shadow)
|Snarl
Foul Play
Gholdengo
|Hex
Shadow Ball
Chandelure (Shadow)
|Hex
Shadow Ball
Hydreigon
|Bite
Brutal Swing
Mega Gardevoir
|Magical Leaf
Shadow Ball
Darkrai
|Snarl
Dark Pulse
Yveltal
|Snarl
Dark Pulse
Mewtwo raids aren’t as challenging as they may seem. We reccomend three or more trainers team up to take on these Shadow Raids. Make sure your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and have Dark or Ghost-type moves to deal maximum damage.