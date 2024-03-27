Best Mewtwo Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Shadow Mewtwo Weakness

Argaubly the strongest Pokemon from Gen 1 is Mewtwo, the genetic experimentation turned psychic powerhouse who reamins a fan-favorite Legendary after all these years. Now, Pokemon GO players have another chance to add Shadow Mewtwo to their team during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, and here’s how to do so.

Mewtwo Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

While he’s definitely a formidable foe, Mewtwo is a pure Psychic type which means his weaknesses are easier to pin down. Being Psychic-type, Mewtwo is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. However, we reccomend excluding Bug-types when taking into account some of Mewtwo’s possible Charged Attacks.

Pokemon Type Vulnerable To Strong Against Resistant To

Mewtwo Psychic Bug

Ghost

Dark Fighting

Poison Fighting

Psychic

Mewtwo’s fast attack will always be a Psychic-type attack, which Dark-type Pokemon are resistant to. However, his charged attacks can be Psychic, Fire, Fighting, Ice, or Electric-type. Bug-types are weak against several of these types, and Dark-types are weak to Fighting. However, there’s only a 1-in-5 chance Mewtwo will have a Fighting-type Charged Attack.

Best Mewtwo Raid Counters in Pokemon GO

Below are the top 10 Pokemon we reccomend for taking on Shadow Mewtwo raids. They are mainly Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon, and we’ve tried to slip in a few that aren’t Legendary or that dont require Mega Evolution.

Pokemon Moves

Mega Tyranitar/ Tyranitar (Shadow) Bite

Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar/ Gengar (Shadow) Shadow Claw

Shadow Ball

Giratina Shadow Claw

Shadow Force

Weavile (Shadow) Snarl

Foul Play

Gholdengo Hex

Shadow Ball

Chandelure (Shadow) Hex

Shadow Ball

Hydreigon Bite

Brutal Swing

Mega Gardevoir Magical Leaf

Shadow Ball

Darkrai Snarl

Dark Pulse

Yveltal Snarl

Dark Pulse

Mewtwo raids aren’t as challenging as they may seem. We reccomend three or more trainers team up to take on these Shadow Raids. Make sure your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and have Dark or Ghost-type moves to deal maximum damage.

