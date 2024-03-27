Category:
Video Games
Best Mewtwo Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Shadow Mewtwo Weakness

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Mar 27, 2024
mewtwo shadow raids

Argaubly the strongest Pokemon from Gen 1 is Mewtwo, the genetic experimentation turned psychic powerhouse who reamins a fan-favorite Legendary after all these years. Now, Pokemon GO players have another chance to add Shadow Mewtwo to their team during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event, and here’s how to do so.

Mewtwo Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

While he’s definitely a formidable foe, Mewtwo is a pure Psychic type which means his weaknesses are easier to pin down. Being Psychic-type, Mewtwo is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type moves. However, we reccomend excluding Bug-types when taking into account some of Mewtwo’s possible Charged Attacks.

PokemonTypeVulnerable ToStrong AgainstResistant To
mewtwo
Mewtwo		PsychicBug
Ghost
Dark		Fighting
Poison		Fighting
Psychic

Mewtwo’s fast attack will always be a Psychic-type attack, which Dark-type Pokemon are resistant to. However, his charged attacks can be Psychic, Fire, Fighting, Ice, or Electric-type. Bug-types are weak against several of these types, and Dark-types are weak to Fighting. However, there’s only a 1-in-5 chance Mewtwo will have a Fighting-type Charged Attack.

Best Mewtwo Raid Counters in Pokemon GO

Below are the top 10 Pokemon we reccomend for taking on Shadow Mewtwo raids. They are mainly Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon, and we’ve tried to slip in a few that aren’t Legendary or that dont require Mega Evolution.

PokemonMoves
mega-tyranitar
Mega Tyranitar/ Tyranitar (Shadow)		Bite
Brutal Swing
shiny mega gengar
Mega Gengar/ Gengar (Shadow)		Shadow Claw
Shadow Ball
origin-giratina
Giratina		Shadow Claw
Shadow Force
weavile
Weavile (Shadow)		Snarl
Foul Play
Gholdengo
Gholdengo		Hex
Shadow Ball
chandelure
Chandelure (Shadow)		Hex
Shadow Ball
hydreigon
Hydreigon		Bite
Brutal Swing
mega-gardevoir
Mega Gardevoir		Magical Leaf
Shadow Ball
darkrai
Darkrai		Snarl
Dark Pulse
yveltal
Yveltal		Snarl
Dark Pulse

Mewtwo raids aren’t as challenging as they may seem. We reccomend three or more trainers team up to take on these Shadow Raids. Make sure your Pokemon are above 3,500 CP and have Dark or Ghost-type moves to deal maximum damage.

Pokemon
pokemon GO
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].