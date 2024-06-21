Roblox Terminal Escape Room Answers – All Chapters

Terminal Escape Room is one of the most exciting experiences that players can have in Roblox, where you’ll need to hurriedly escape a horrifying situation. If you’re not fast enough, it’ll spell your doom — let’s walk you through every chapter, then.

Roblox Terminal Escape Room Answers & Walkthrough

Getting lost in this experience can be terrifying, so we’ve got you covered on every chapter that the game throws your way. Let’s start off on Chapter One, and continue forward from there, shall we?

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 1 – All Answers Listed

Below, we’ve detailed every step that you’ll need to take during the first chapter of Terminal Escape Room in Roblox. Without delaying any further, let’s jump in and get this taken care of quickly.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 1: Cabin 1

Screenshot by The Escapist

If we’re looking to escape the first cabin, we’ll need to find the code that will work with this particular keypad. We aren’t given much in this room beyond a large assortment of different fliers for different events, so we’ll need to start searching through them all if we’re hoping to get any sort of a clue.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first clue we’re going to find is going to be the seating chart. Normally, I would recommend that you take a screenshot so you can remember exactly where every seat is on this fast-moving train, but we’ve already got that covered for you. As you can see, the single row of seats is going to be Row A, whereas the double rows of seats are listed as Row B and Row C. You’ll need to remember this for the next step of the adventure.

Screenshot by The Escapist

On the opposite side of the cabin, you’ll find a flyer congratulating the winners of a Raffle. You’ll also be able to see the following numbers that have been deemed lucky enough to be crowned the winner of this particular draw:

A2

C6

B8

A5

Now, where did we recently just see a bunch of numbers and letters? On the Seating Chart shown above, that’s where. Using this to flip up the seats, we can determine the code to open up the door is the following:

3479

Interact with the Keypad to enter the next cabin, and start the next part of this chapter.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 1: Cabin 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once we’ve made our way into the second cabin in Terminal Escape Room, we’ll need to find out another code and figure out how we’re going to get the Keycard needed from the vending machine that’s in the room. Thankfully, this is pretty easy, especially when you’ve got our help.

Screenshot by The Escapist

To find the first quarter, we’ll need to backtrack into the first cabin and locate the Bamboo plant. Resting on the edge is a large quarter that we can grab, getting us halfway to our goal of obtaining the keycard. While you’re here, take a look at a few of the posters on the wall, clicking in to zoom in on them to get extra details.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This poster in particular is going to be very valuable to study, as it gives us the code for the ATM in the cabin we’re currently trying to escape from. To get a quarter from the ATM, use the following code:

1235 (It shows 12:35 on the analog clock in the poster)

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you’ve gotten the quarter, head back to the vending machine, insert the money, and select the following item to get the keycard:

2C

Grab the Keycard, equip it, and use it on the Slider near the door to open it, granting access to the third cabin.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 1: Cabin 3

Screenshot by The Escapist

Okay, we’re over halfway through the first chapter at this point now that we’ve made it into the third cabin. This is going to be the most difficult trail so far, so get ready to flex your brain muscles — or just follow our guide to get through it with no issues.

Interact with the Keypad to blow the fuse — don’t worry, you didn’t do something wrong. It’s part of the process of getting through this room. You’ll now be tasked with finding a replacement fuse that you can use to open the door and get the lights back on. Head into Cabin Two once more.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Look under the glowing blue tables to find the fuse that you need to put back into the fuse box to get things working properly again. It’s easy to miss, due to the bloom of the glowing blue tables, but look for the metallic surface of the fuse and you’ll find it quickly enough. It’s under the table closest to the door.

Screenshot by The Escapist

While you’re in this room, power on your flashlight and take a look at the ceiling near the door. You’ll see an interesting pattern up here, and it’s something to take note of. You’ll need it once you put the fuse back into the container to get things back up and working. If you don’t want to memorize it now, you’ll need to flip the switches in the following pattern:

On

Off

On

On

Off

On

Off

Off

Off

On

Screenshot by The Escapist

Return to the room, insert the fuse by equipping it and then placing it into the box, and use the pattern listed above or shown in the photo above to get the lights back on. Now, it’s time to figure out how to get the code for the door. Look above the cabin exit, and you’ll see an interesting diagram of Morse Code. Take a picture or write it down and head back into the first cabin.

Screenshot by The Escapist

There’s a large, red flashing light in this room that gives us the code. If you don’t want to sit and wait around for it to finish, or you’re struggling to get the timing of things down, the code is listed below:

3967

Use this on the keypad to exit the third cabin and enter the final room.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 1: Cabin 4

Screenshot by The Escapist

The final room now, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. It’s time to get off of this train, and into the safety of our homes once again — or at least until we start Chapter 2, that is. What you may not realize, however, is the hints for the keypad are all shown to you by the door:

Hotel

Math Problem

Squiggle

TV

Let’s start with the first digit for this particular pattern, and head back into the first cabin once again.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Look across the top of the posters again until you come across a flyer for a promotional flyer for Hotel Sevens — which just so happens to have a percentage off. Note down 7, as it’s the first number to our escape. Now, we’ve got to do some math problems to figure out the next number in our escape guide.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

The second hint comes via the Bamboo poles that are in each of the colored pots. Add the total of plants in the Purple and Green pots and subtract the amount in the yellow pots to get the next hint: 9. That’s our second digit.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The next hint is going to directly correlate to this particular squiggly pattern. You’ll need to head into cabin three and investigate each of the papers that are strewn about it to get the answer to this one. Or, you can cheat and use our answer: we found it on a sheet of paper listed by the number 4, so we’ve got our third digit.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The final hint is going to require us to check through all of the screens in the cockpit to determine what the final number is. You’ll need to examine the poster and use the particular letters from the TV screens to get the final number for this, or once again, use our helpful guide to get it. Without having to scan through them all, the answer is listed below:

S O S

S DA N GER

GER BRAKES DISABLED

So, the final digit that we needed is the number 1. Put all of these hints together, and you’ve got a final code of 7941, which you can put into the keypad to complete Chapter One of Terminal Escape Room. One chapter down, two chapters to go.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 2 – All Answers Listed

Alright, we’re refreshed and ready for what Chapter 2 can throw our way. Let’s jump right in and figure out what we’ll need to do to escape yet another room of this terrifying experience.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 2: The Train Room

Screenshot by The Escapist

It’s time to get our hands on some necessary items first and foremost. As you enter the area, you may see a box on the side of the train that needs to be opened up. You’ll need to get your hands on a Screwdriver to make that happen, and a pair of Scissors to cut the wires that are inside of it. To find the scissors, head down the train tracks near the front of the train, and you’ll find them laying on the track.

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Screwdriver, on the other hand, is located near the paintings. You’ll find in between the pictures of the Ramen Bowl and the Flowers, lying on the ground. Grab it and head back over to the box to pry it open.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open the box on the side of the train by interacting with it, and you’ll find a large number of wires beneath the metallic surface. You can go ahead and use the scissors to cut these in any order that you’d like, as we’ll need to properly rewire them in the next step. Once you’ve done this, head over to the other side of the train to get your next set of instructions.

Screenshot by The Escapist

On the large community board, there is a postered titled “Standardized Electrical Rewriting Protocol”, which will detail the steps that you’ll need to take to rewire these back up properly. To save some time and confusion, you’ll want to go ahead and wire them back up as follows:

Purple

Brown

Red

Green

Black

Orange

White

Pink

Yellow

Blue

If you try to wire these in any other order, you will not be able to proceed. Now that we’ve got proper electrical going once again, it’s time to get through the door with the help of a code. How do we find that out, however? It’s time to investigate once again.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you take a look at the Community Board once again, you’ll spot that there are a large number of 2 and 3s on here. Be it the Brak3 poster, or the Dragon Dimension Poster, we know that we need to use two and three at some point in our code. Now, what about the next set of numbers?

The large sign above the keypad continues to flash, and if you watch it for long enough, you’ll notice that it’s spelling out the hint for the next word. Watch the letters flash and spell out the word NINETEEN. That’s our ticket out of this room, as we can combine them into 2193 and enter the next room.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Before we go too far, however, head back into the room and grab this off of the poster with the dragon on it. You’ll need it later — technically, you won’t since we’ll be giving you the answer, but it’s still nice to have.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 2: Hatch Room

Screenshot by The Escapist

Alright, now it’s time to get into the most ridiculous room of the experience so far. We’ve got a big to-do list of things to get done, with the following tasks needing to be done:

Take Out Trash

Find 2 Pipes & Fix Plumbing

Track Anita’s Location Yesterday

Count Sticky Notes (Divide By 12)

So, we’ve got to start by taking out the trash. If you head over to the trash bin, you may realize that there is no actual trash to take out there. Instead, you’ll want to head over to the broken glass panels that are on the floor.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

On the floor, you’ll see a particular sticky note that shows a mathematical equation that is required to get the first digit of the code. Looking to the left, you’ll see a photo with the moon and a photo with the sun on it, alongside a sticky note that has a number on it, as well.

To just do this equation easily and quickly, multiply the Moon (4) by 4 and get 16. Then, you’ll have the sun (7) times 2 to get 14. Take 16 and subtract 14, and you’ll get the first digit — 2.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Next, you’ll need to find a few pipes that are laying around. You’ll see two sticky notes in the office to give you a slight idea of where you can find the pipes:

One pipe is on the Train

One pipe is in the “Park”

The train one is easy to spot, as it’s directly on the top of the train. Just take a walk along the top of the train and you’ll get your hands on the first pipe. The second pipe is going to be a little bit more difficult to find, as there is no “Park” around here. You’ll want to look at all of the photos along the wall until you come across a photo that looks like a park. You’ll find the Pipe taped in the middle of this photo.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Place the pipes on the piece that is on the wall, and then it’s time to start moving things about. Through trial and error, you’ll hopefully get the second digit out of it — the number 5. Two down, two more to go.

Screenshot by The Escapist

It’s time to play Detective in this particular experience, as we need to track down all of the tasks on the side of the screen. Rather than having to do any of the hard work, we’ll just go ahead and give you the answer: the answer is Six when everything is said and done. So far, we have 2,5 and 6. Now we get to go full-on Pepe Silvia mode, counting every sticky note in the office, and dividing it.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Rather than needing to go through and count all of these yourself, we’ll save you the trouble. There are 7 dozen sticky notes throughout the room, so we’ve got the final digit that we need. Enter 2567 into the keypad and drop down into the room below.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 2: Maze Runner & TV Room

Screenshot by The Escapist

Alright, now it’s time to make our way through this maze. You’ll want to head through the maze until you come across a camera in a random passageway that has a remote. Technically, you won’t need to get your hands on this, since we have the answer here for you, but if you want to grab all of the items, we can’t blame you. Just keep heading through this maze, and then you’ll spot an entrance that leads you into a room with a variety of TVs.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll spot a huge number of TVs spread throughout this room, all with changing numbers and letters. You’ll need to keep a watch over the changing numbers on the TV, paying attention to the changing font and style of the numbers being shown.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you have the Remote item, you can pause the TV in the corner so you can get your hands on the code a little faster. You’ll want to keep an eye on everything that you see and start punching them in on the TVs. Or, you can just use our answer and push through — type in 2678 on the Keypad and you’re ready to go to the final room.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 2: The Cipher Room

Screenshot by The Escapist

We’re in the final stretch of Chapter 2 of Terminal Escape Room — and now it’s time to decipher the cipher. It’s time to start doing some letter swaps to clean up this last part of the puzzle.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll find that you need to do a little more math to get out of here. On one of the walls, you’ll find this equation:

Digit 2 of Clue 4 Plus Digit 2 of Clue 3 is an even number not divisible by 4

Bad at math? No need to worry about it – we’ve got your back. By going through and deciphering everything, you’ll see that the note tells you that there are 23 TVs, 7 Beginner Guides, and 30 Pipes. It’s math time, if you want it to be, or you can let us take things from here.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can place all of the cipher pages that you’ve collected throughout this adventure on the board behind you, and it’s time to start getting things figured out. Or, you can let us just handle everything and get the following answer: 3482. Punch this into the keypad and Chapter 2 is in the books.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 3: Elevator

Screenshot by The Escapist

What makes this particular portion of Terminal Escape Room interesting is no two codes are going to be the same. Every elevator code is going to be unique in it’s own special way, but let’s find out how to get out of here as quickly as possible.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

The first thing that you’ll want to do in this situation is look up and access the top of the elevator. Once you open this up, a ladder will drop down and give you access to the top of this area. At the top, you’ll find a Pigpen Cipher that you’ll need to decode, but I’ll just give you the answer: “Count The Triangles.” If you look to the rear of this area, you’ll spot a bunch of shapes and you need count the number of triangles. This is the first digit for this clue.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

To get digit number two, you’ll need to test out your Braille reading skills. Thankfully, you won’t need to do anything beyond look at the lights at the top of the elevator and examine the patterns. Match one of the lights to the number on the list, and you’ll be ready to clear the second digit.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

For the third digit, you’ll need to check out the Iguana Identification poster. Why might you need to know how to examine an Iguana, you may be asking? Well, it’s because of the fact that the pattern on the bottom of the elevator cart is in the same pattern as one of the ones shown on the list. Look at the colors, match them up, and you’ve got digit number 3 ready to go.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

Final number, we’re almost out of this elevator. You’ll want to examine the pattern on the floor that is suspisciously in the same pattern as the archery target. See where the bright red line is, match it with the number on the poster, and you’ve got your final number. Enter them in the order you found them in to escape the elevator.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 3: Paint & Box Room

Screenshot by The Escapist

These two steps are going to require you to make a mad dash around the area, collecting as many paint cans and colored boxes as possible. It’s a pain, I know, but you’ll need to get them if you’re hoping to find the codes naturally — or stick around to the end and we’ll just give you the codes you need.

Both of these rooms are going to require you to note the colors that you find for both the paint as well as the boxes. You’ll find specific hints in each of the rooms that will help you track down the numbers, with specific colors correlating to the digits that we need. Thankfully, we’re going to save you some time — just enter these codes to claim your goodies:

Box Room: 6824 (Blue Paint, Key, Coin, Newspaper)

Paint Room: 5431 (Key, Coin, Newspaper)

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 3: Newspaper Room

Screenshot by The Escapist

Now that you’ve collected all of the Paint Cans and Blocks, it’s time to find newspapers. You’ll find these scattered around the building, as well as a few extra ones that are hiding inside of the boxes in the Paint and Blocks rooms. You’ll want to unlock those first before coming in here, otherwise you may be missing a few pieces to complete the puzzle.

You’ll want to match up the patterns with the different clues spread around the room if you’re hoping to get through this as quickly as possible — or you can just use the code 7083. This will unlock the safe that is below the newspaper, giving you a Key and a Coin. Now, it’s time to head into the Arcade to finish this off.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 3: Arcade Room

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you enter the Arcade, you’ll need an additional coin if you’re hoping to do this the proper way. You can find the final coin on top of one of the arcade machines, and it’s a great thing that your Robloxian can jump unnaturally high. Grab the coin, put one coin in each of the machines, and get ready to decipher another clue.

You’ll receive a few prizes after receiving your tickets, and there are capital letters in each of the prizes, spelling out the word CHAINS. Enter this on the register at the counter to get the final Key and head toward The Nursery.

Terminal Escape Room Chapter 3: The Nursery

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Nursery is hiding behind a rather uninviting-looking black door, and you’ll need to equip and enter all of the keys that you’ve found from this particular floor. Once you’ve entered and used all of the keys, you’re ready to enter the final room of this challenging chapter.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Not only is this an obstacle course in and upon itself, but you’ll also need to solve a complex set of puzzles if you’re hoping to finally escape these horrors. Now, you can either follow these potentially headache-inducing clues, or you can just skip ahead for all of the answers.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re here, you likely just want the answers for these blocks, and we’ve got that right here for you:

CLOUD

OCEAN

SPAC3

PL4NT

Head around the room, and you’ll spot some posters that have numbers on them, and these numbers will give you the final code that you need to escape — 0743.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Head up the giant red tower of pillows in the center of the room and input the code that you received. Once the code has been input, you’ll want to hit the green light and you’ll finally be able to escape the final chapter.

Screenshot by The Escapist

And that brings us to the end of all the available chapters in the Roblox Terminal Escape Room experience. With chapter 4.0 in development, be sure that you’re keeping your eyes peeled on this page to get the most comprehensive guide around.

Roblox is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Meta Quest, PC & Mobile. You can play Terminal Escape Room on any platform.

