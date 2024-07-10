Marvel Snap is getting a little wild as it ushers in the July Maximum Effort season just in time for Deadpool & Wolverine. This all starts with one of Marvel’s oddest characters, Gwenpool, a mash-up of Gwen Stacy and Deadpool. Here are the best Gwenpool decks in Marvel Snap.

How Does Gwenpool Work in Marvel Snap

Gwenpool is a 4-cost, 6-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Pick a random card in your hand 3 times. Give +2 Power each time.”

This ability might be a tad confusing. What Gwenpool will do is randomly select a card in your hand and give it +2 power. It will then do so again, where it can hit the same card or a different card before randomly buffing a card one last time.

Gwenpool can activate when you have a single card in your hand, buffing a single card by +6. Of course, cards like Wong and Odin will activate her effect again.

Best Gwenpool Decks in Marvel Snap

Given her random nature, you don’t want to build a deck around hitting a specific card like Black Panther but rather put together a list that has multiple cards that want Gwenpool’s buffs. There’s one deck in particular that loves hand buffs above all others, and you’re probably already thinking it: yes, Silver Surfer strikes once again. Here’s a Gwenpool list:

Forge

Iron Heart

Brood

Magik

Silver Surfer

Phastos

Sebastian Shaw

Wong

Absorbing Man

Gwenpool

Sera

Odin

Click here to copy the decklist from Untapped.

Replacements for this specific list are quite difficult as it goes all-in on buffing your hand and deck with Phastos; however, if you do not have Phastos, consider swapping him out for Hope Summers.

Gweenpool might seem a little awkward at 4-cost in a Surfer deck, but the extra turn provided by Magik and discounts from Phastos and Sera alleviate that issue somewhat. This deck aims to play down a flurry of cards on turn 6 like a normal Surfer deck before retriggering them with Odin. This also allows you to hit Gwenpool twice (or four times with Wong) and possibly buff a Brood or Sebastian Shaw sitting in your hand to incredible heights. Do keep in mind, however, that this deck is incredibly susceptible to Wong. This list, as you can see, is super greedy with Wong, Absorbing Man, and Gwenpool in it, so winning one lane with Brood and another with Sebastian Shaw is necessary.

While Gwenpool has some synergy with Zoo decks, I do think she’ll fit more cleanly into a value list featuring the likes of Kitty Pryde, Thena, and Sage, which is also known as Good Cards Ravonna. Here’s a list:

Kitty Pryde

Thena

Angela

Ravonna Renslayer

Mysterio

Mystique

Sage

Hope Summers

Gwenpool

Iron Man

Mockingbird

Sasquatch

Click here to copy the decklist from Untapped.

While this is one of the best Gweenpool decks in Marvel Snap, it’s full of a lot of expensive cards. However, you can swap out one of Mockingbird or Sasquatch for Darkhawk if you’re still seeing a ton of Arishem decks. In fact, you should probably do so if that’s the case. Swap Sage for Wolfsbane if you do not have the former. Ravonna Renslayer is a must with this deck, however.

While there’s no double activators for Gwenpool here, she has a ton of synergy with most cards in this list. Mysterio’s clones will get the Gwenpool buff (and in turn discount Mockingbird and Sasquatch), and the Iron Man into Mystique combo will receive double benefit from her. Throw in the fact that the disjointed power levels will give Sage a boost as well, and I dare say we have a top-tier meta deck with Gwenpool in it on our hands.

Gwenpool Counters in Marvel Snap

Gwenpool isn’t easily counterable herself. You can snipe her effect with a Cosmo, sure, but you should run Cosmo only if you’re seeing a lot of greedy lists like the Silver Surfer one with Wong. Otherwise, Shang-Chi or Shadow King can chop down the cards she buffs, such as Sebastian Shaw or Black Panther. There isn’t much else you can do to counter hand buff effects.

Who Is Gwenpool?

Gwenpool is one of the oddest characters in comic history. Gwendolyn Poole is actually a young woman from the real world – yes, the one you’re in right now – that somehow got transported to the Marvel Universe alongside her brother. Her adventures saw her learn empathy for the denizens of the Marvel Universe as she believed them merely to be fictional creations, though she did work for arch villain M.O.D.O.K as a henchwoman. In fact, superheroes traveled back in time to stop her from becoming the next major Marvel villain.

Her abilities are quite literally the ability to transcend the comic book medium, manipulating textboxes and the course of a story to better favor her. She also has out-of-universe knowledge, meaning she’s quite informed on the secret identities and lives of superheroes and villains alike.

Is Gwenpool Worth Purchasing the Season Pass For?

As always, the Marvel Snap season pass is the best deal you can get with all the gold and credits that come along with it; however, Gwenpool herself is an amazing card that will likely be a staple for the foreseeable future. She is, if all the cards she buffs are played, essentially a 4-cost, 12-power card with synergistic upside. I do not see her getting nerfed anytime soon either, so you shouldn’t have to worry about Second Dinner devaluing your purchase anytime soon.

And those are the best Gwenpool decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available now.

