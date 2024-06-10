For those who want more RNG in your Marvel Snap matches, you’re going to love this card. Sersi is the third card in The Celestials’ Finest season, and while heavily RNG cards are fun to play, they’re typically hit or miss. Here are the best Sersi decks in Marvel Snap.

How Sersi Works in Marvel Snap

Sersi is a 5-energy, 7-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Transform your other cards here into random cards that cost 1 more. (if able).”

Her effect isn’t complicated. If you play Sersi on top of a 1-cost card, it will become 2-cost, and so on. However, 6-cost cards at the moment will not transform into anything else until later in the season when the 7-cost Arishem releases. And when he does, he’ll always transform into the 8-cost Death.

These cards will trigger their On Reveal abilities and Ongoing effects, so you do run the risk of Sersi transforming a card into an effect you don’t want, such as a 4 drop turning into Doctor Octopus and pulling your opponent’s hand.

Sersi is best seen as a less reliable Blink with a much higher ceiling.

Best Sersi Decks in Marvel Snap

I think Sersi will find a great home in a typical On Reveal deck, where she can transform low-power cards that have already served their purpose, such as Iron Heart and White Tiger. Whether Sersi will make it an A or S-tier deck remains to be seen, but at least she’s a positive addition to the classic archetype. Here’s a list:

Nebula

White Widow

Jeff!

Electro

Jubilee

White Tiger

Blink

Sersi

Doctor Doom

Odin

Red Hulk

Magneto

You can replace Red Hulk if you don’t have him with a regular Hulk, and you can swap out Blink for Vision.

Sersi has a handful of targets here you’ll want to hit by playing Electro, Jubilee, and White Tiger in the same location. Blink also isn’t a bad hit, either, as you can easily upgrade her 7-power into something more. In fact, pretty much every card in this deck is Sersi-worthy aside from Nebula; at the moment, the 6-cost cards cannot upgrade into anything else, so you won’t ruin an early Magneto. When Arishem releases, however, this won’t be the case – so keep that in mind if you’re picking up this deck later in the season.

That said, Sersi is more used here to squeeze a little bit more power out of the likes of Electro and Jubilee and not much more, so don’t overly rely on her to win you games with this deck. Prioritize playing your big threats.

Next, Sersi fits fairly well into a Zoo-style deck that looks to flood the board, as she can quickly turn token cards like Squirrels and Mysterio clones into more substantial or beneficial cards. Furthermore, she’ll discount Mockingbird even more readily, making for a great addition to this underrated list:

Ant-Man

Nico Minoru

Squirrel Girl

Dazzler

White Widow

Mysterio

Debrii

Baron Zemo

Cull Obsidian

Blue Marvel

Sersi

Mockingbird

Mockingbird is integral to this deck, but you can swap out Baron Zemo for something that can fill up a lane like Brood. Furthermore, a 1-cost card such as Spider-Ham or Iceman can replace Nico Minoru if you don’t have her.

The challenge with Sersi in this deck will be not playing her into the likes of Ant-Man, Dazzler, Cull Obsidian, and Blue Marvel, aiming instead to transform a lane filled with tokens or cheap cards pulled from your opponent with Baron Zemo. In this way, you can get a little bit more power out of them before dropping Blue Marvel on the final turn alongside a free Mockingbird. White Widow and Debrii provide a light junk package that can catch your opponent off guard, allowing you to stack another lane if you have one locked down.

Sersi Counters in Marvel Snap

Sersi is readily countered by the likes of Cosmo; however, other than the space dog, you’re not likely to have a direct counter that will stop her from transforming a lane into higher-cost cards other than praying the RNG goes your way. It’s better to analyze which kind of decks Sersi is in and counter them as a whole; destroy, for example, wrecks the second of the best Sersi Marvel Snap decks I recommended above, and Hela outclasses the Electro ramp list.

Who Is Sersi?

Sersi, like the other cards released so far this season, is an Eternal, a type of superpowered human tasked with protecting the human race. Like the others, she has popped up throughout history, visiting Rome during Nero’s reign and helping out Merlin in Camelot, and became a famous socialite in New York while often aiding the Avengers in modern times. She also has superhuman strength and telepathic skills like the other Eternals, specializing in transmuting items or creatures into whatever she wants, which is where she gets her in-game card effect.

Is Sersi Worth Your Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Sersi is worth your spotlight cache keys if you like RNG cards like her and Pixie. She has an incredibly high ceiling to turn 3 Broods into Cull Obsidians; however, at the same time, she can turn them into Mister Negatives. As to whether I think she will be competitive, I do not think she will be initially; her ability is too random to build a deck around, making her a replaceable piece in the decks she will often find herself in. If I was limited on Spotlight Cache Keys, I would save them for Phastos and Arishem later in the season.

And those are the best Sersi decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available now.

