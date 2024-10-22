Which Path Should You Choose for Pokemon GO Halloween Part I Timed Research?

If you opt-in for Paid Timed Research in Pokemon GO, you want to get the most out of those hard-earned PokeCoins. With the Halloween Part 1 Timed Research, Pokemon GO players face a branching path and a decision to make. We’re here to help you choose.

What You Get From the Paid Timed Research for Pokemon GO Halloween Part 1

The Paid Timed Research for the Pokemon GO Halloween Part 1 event is a little confusing. For starters, there are two options – a $1.99 Costume Party ticket that earns you encounters with costumed critters or a $4.99 Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research ticket.

What’s the difference? The $1.99 provides a Research Path for costume Pokemon encounters only. On the other hand, the $4.99 Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research ticket includes the Part 1 costumed encounters, triple candy from catching Pokemon, and a Morpeko Onesie avatar item reward.

If you’re interested in the Morpeko Onesie avatar item, you’ll be able to purchase the ticket from October 22 to November 3 at 8 PM local time. However, it’s a Timed Research, which means you’ll need to complete the entire path before the Pokemon GO event expires on November 3.

Which Path to Choose in the Morpeko Onesie Timed Research for Pokemon GO – Full Belly Mode or Hangry Mode

As you work your way through the Morpeko Onesie Premium Timed Research path, you’ll need to choose a path. The decision arrives in Part 2 of the research – Hangry Mode Path vs. Full Belly Mode Path.

So, how do you choose the right path in Pokemon GO? Rest assured, the decision isn’t as tough as you think. All Pokemon reward encounters are the same no matter which you pick.

Really, it’s all down to which Morpeko Onesie you prefer – the black and purple Hangry Mode version or the yellow, brown, and black Full Belly Mode version. As a forever hangry kinda girl, I’m going Hangry Mode.

Once you choose a path, your final reward in Pokemon GO will be either the Full Belly or Hangry Morpeko Onesie avatar item. However, the Pokemon you encounter will be the same. Both paths let you encounter the following costumed critters as you complete the tasks:



Drifblim in a Top Hat

Froakie in a Witch Hat

Gengar in a Witch Hat

Pikachu in a Witch Hat

Piplup in a Pumpkin Hat

Pumpkaboo in a Top Hat

Rowlet in a Top Hat

Vulpix in a Halloween Cape

Of these costumed Pokemon, only Rowlet and Froakie are brand new. Others are repeats from past events. Depending on how many you’ve caught before and how badly you want that Morpeko Onesie, the Pokemon GO Halloween Part 1 Paid Timed Research might just be worth your while.

