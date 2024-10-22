Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Silent Hill 2, Pyramid Head dragging his knife.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Where to Find Pyramid Head’s Great Knife in Silent Hill 2 Remake

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|

Published: Oct 22, 2024 07:22 am

Like the original, the Silent Hill 2 remake pits you against the menacing Pyramid Head, who’ll turn up periodically to harass James. And also like the original, you’ll get the chance to get your hands on the comically large knife he drags. Here’s where to find Pyramid Head’s Great Knife in Silent Hill 2.

Recommended Videos

Where To Get Pyramid Head’s Great Knife in Silent Hill 2

You find Pyramid Head’s Great Knife after solving the rotating cube puzzle in the Labyrinth, around 3/4 of the way into the game. Once you’ve solved that puzzle, you’ll have another problem to deal with: the Hall of Arms. I’m not talking about a room where weapons are put on display, either; this is a literal hall filled with grasping arms, projecting from the walls.

Silent Hill 2, James picking up Pyramid Head's Great Knife.

To get the knife, return to the center of the labyrinth, the room where the rotating cube was. Now, you’ll see Pyramid Head’s Great Knife, partly embedded in a rock. Go to the knife and interact with it, and James will, with some effort, pull it out. You can now drag it through the Hall of Arms, opening up the path to continue the game. And with the Great Knife in hand, no one can stop you, right? Not exactly.

Related: Which Silent Hill 2 Ending Is Canon, Explained

Can You Use Pyramid Head’s Great Knife in Silent Hill 2?

Unfortunately, once James has cleared the Hall of Arms he will discard the Great Knife. That’s the limit of your interactions with the knife, other than Pyramid Head trying to murder you with it. It’s a marked contrast to the original Silent Hill 2, where the weapon could be wielded. You could miss it, but if you found it, James would drag it behind him when he had it out, and it would do major damage to any foe he hit with it.

It was a comically unwieldy weapon and took serious effort to swing, so you had to time so that it fell as enemies got close. But it was fun, and bizarrely, it would fit in James’s inventory so you didn’t have to spend the entire game dragging it around. You could even use it during the game’s endgame dual boss encounter, which was certainly satisfying.

However, unless it’s seriously, seriously hidden away, there’s no way to use Pyramid Head’s knife as a weapon. It’s instead used to solve a puzzle, and once that puzzle is solved, James just drops it. So, that’s how to find Pyramid Head’s Great Knife, but unlike the original Silent Hill 2, you can’t use it as a weapon.

The Silent Hill 2 remake is available now on PC and PlayStation.

Post Tag:
Silent Hill 2
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.
twitter