Where to Find Pyramid Head’s Great Knife in Silent Hill 2 Remake

Like the original, the Silent Hill 2 remake pits you against the menacing Pyramid Head, who’ll turn up periodically to harass James. And also like the original, you’ll get the chance to get your hands on the comically large knife he drags. Here’s where to find Pyramid Head’s Great Knife in Silent Hill 2.

Where To Get Pyramid Head’s Great Knife in Silent Hill 2

You find Pyramid Head’s Great Knife after solving the rotating cube puzzle in the Labyrinth, around 3/4 of the way into the game. Once you’ve solved that puzzle, you’ll have another problem to deal with: the Hall of Arms. I’m not talking about a room where weapons are put on display, either; this is a literal hall filled with grasping arms, projecting from the walls.

To get the knife, return to the center of the labyrinth, the room where the rotating cube was. Now, you’ll see Pyramid Head’s Great Knife, partly embedded in a rock. Go to the knife and interact with it, and James will, with some effort, pull it out. You can now drag it through the Hall of Arms, opening up the path to continue the game. And with the Great Knife in hand, no one can stop you, right? Not exactly.

Can You Use Pyramid Head’s Great Knife in Silent Hill 2?

Unfortunately, once James has cleared the Hall of Arms he will discard the Great Knife. That’s the limit of your interactions with the knife, other than Pyramid Head trying to murder you with it. It’s a marked contrast to the original Silent Hill 2, where the weapon could be wielded. You could miss it, but if you found it, James would drag it behind him when he had it out, and it would do major damage to any foe he hit with it.

It was a comically unwieldy weapon and took serious effort to swing, so you had to time so that it fell as enemies got close. But it was fun, and bizarrely, it would fit in James’s inventory so you didn’t have to spend the entire game dragging it around. You could even use it during the game’s endgame dual boss encounter, which was certainly satisfying.

However, unless it’s seriously, seriously hidden away, there’s no way to use Pyramid Head’s knife as a weapon. It’s instead used to solve a puzzle, and once that puzzle is solved, James just drops it. So, that’s how to find Pyramid Head’s Great Knife, but unlike the original Silent Hill 2, you can’t use it as a weapon.

The Silent Hill 2 remake is available now on PC and PlayStation.

