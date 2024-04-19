Once you travel to new lands in Final Fantasy 16‘s Rising Tide DLC, you’ll find yourself suddenly birdless. But don’t panic; you can get your mount back. Here’s how to get your Chocobo in FF16: The Rising Tide DLC.

How to Get Your Chocobo in FF16’s Rising Tide DLC

To get your Chocobo in FF16: The Rising Tide, you’ll need to complete the Bird of Passage side quest. This side quest will become available after meeting Leviathan’s Dominate for the first time and returning to Haven. Talk to Manda over by the Chocobo stables near Haven’s northern High Gate exit, and she’ll mention how eager she is to see your royal white Chocobo, Ambrosia. Tell her you’d show her your bird if you could, and she’ll urge you to seek out her father to ferry your Chocobo over to Mysidia, starting the Bird of Passage side quest.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Bird of Passage Walkthrough

Lucky for you, the Bird of Passage side quest in FF16‘s The Rising Tide is extremely quick and easy. There are no monsters to fight, and you only need to grab a single item given to you without any fuss. Here are the steps you’ll need to complete to finish the Bird of Passage and unlock your Chocobo:

Start the quest by talking to Manda beside the Chocobo pens.

Talk to Manda’s father at The Stores in Haven, a mere 85 yards south of Manda.

Fast-travel to Martha’s Rest in Rosaria.

Turn around and walk just 22 yards south to talk to Rowan. He’s just outside Martha’s Rest, and he’ll happily give you a Mimett Gourd for free.

Fast-travel to Northreach in Rosaria.

Run northwest through the Royal Meadows to where you first found Shula’s camp.

Give Manda’s father the Mimett Gourd.

After handing the Mimett Gourd over to Manda’s father, you and your Chocobo will automatically transport back to Haven in a cutscene. Manda will express admiration for your gorgeous white Chocobo, and you’ll receive 25 Wyrrite as a reward, completing the Bird of Passage side quest.

And now that you have your Chocobo in Mysidia, you can summon her by holding down the R3 button, just as you would in Rosaria. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to be in the open-world area outside of Haven to ride your bird.

That’ll do it for how to get your Chocobo in FF16‘s Rising Tide DLC. Honestly, you probably don’t even need your Chocobo in Mysidia, with the area being as small and narrow as it is. But Ambrosia will help speed things up if you’re trying to get through the DLC as fast as possible. Speaking of which, curious about how long it takes to beat The Rising Tide? Check out our guide on that!

Final Fantasy XVI and The Rising Tide DLC are available now on PlayStation 5.

