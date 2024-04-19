Painterly promo art showing Clive, Jill, and Joshua fighting Leviathan in Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide DLC
How Long Is FF16: The Rising Tide DLC?

Seth Lowe
Published: Apr 19, 2024 07:20 am

Final Fantasy 16 (FF16) has some new content to chew on thanks to the release of its second DLC, The Rising Tide. But just how big is it? Here’s how long it takes to beat FF16‘s Rising Tide DLC.

How Long Is FF16’s Rising Tide DLC?

The main story in FF16‘s The Rising Tide DLC is roughly two to five hours long, depending on how challenging you find the expansion’s various battles. With The Rising Tide being endgame content, you might end up losing some time to the expansion’s nastier foes, especially if you’re playing on a harder difficulty.

But The Rising Tide also includes a bevy of new content beyond its story. Included in the DLC are new side quests to complete, new Eikon abilities to master, new monsters to fight, and new equipment to craft. In total, you’re looking at about 10 hours of new content to play through.

What’s Included in FF16: The Rising Tide DLC?

Included in FF16‘s Rising Tide DLC is

  • A new main quest involving Leviathan the Lost.
  • 10 new Side Quests.
  • A new region to explore.
  • New Eikon abilities.
  • New gear to craft and collect.
  • Kairos Gate: a new arena-battle mode.

The new story quest is The Rising Tide‘s main feature and takes up the bulk of the DLC’s runtime. As you run through the main quest, you’ll also get distracted by several side quests and exploration. But the new region, Mysidia, is fairly small and narrow, so don’t expect to spend too much time poking around all its corners. And the side quests are (mostly) the typical snoozefest quests you’d find in FF16’s base game, albeit brief and inoffensive.

Kairos Gate makes up the rest of The Rising Tide DLC’s length, providing the most replay value. Featuring several increasingly difficult battles, you can easily sink hours into beating waves of enemies and trying to land a high score on the Kairos Gate global leaderboard. If you enjoy FF16‘s combat, you’ll likely spend quite a bit of time with this post-game content.

So with all things considered, FF16‘s Rising Tide DLC isn’t very long, but its length is ultimately what you make of it. Come for the brisk yet fascinating story; stay for the post-game arena battles. But first, you might want to check out our guide on how to start the DLC.

Final Fantasy 16 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC.

