How To Get Zygarde Cells in Pokemon GO

Since Zygarde was released in Pokemon X & Y, players have had to track down Zygarde Cells in order to restore the third Gen 6 Legendary to its full power. In Pokemon GO, players have to go on real-world adventures to collect Zygarde Cells.

Recommended Videos

How To Find Pokemon GO Zygarde Cells

Pokemon GO players can only find Zygarde Cells when participating in the Routes feature. Zygard cells spawn in the overworld and are collected by tapping on them, but they will only spawn if a player is actively following an in-game route.

To find a route, tap on the “nearby” box in the bottom right corner. It’s the box with the three Pokemon icons below the pair of binoculars. Once open, tap on the Route tab. If you don’t see a nearby route, try searching in a different real-world location or use the Campfire app to locate a route farther away.

Once you’ve found a route, go to the starting point and begin walking along the in-game line. Keep your eyes peeled, as small glowing green specks will appear on the map. These are Zygard Cells. Tap on the cell in Pokemon GO, and it will be added to your inventory.

How Long Will It Take To Evolve Zygarde

Here is the disappointing news. Players can only collect 3 Zygarde Cells each day, no matter how many routes they walk. Secondly, it takes 50 Zygarde cells to evolve Zygard into its 50% form and another 200 Zygard Cells to reach its 200% form.

So, the fastest a player could possibly evolve Zygard to its 100% form is 84 days. Fully evolving Zygarde does up its power substantially, and it’s a worthy addition to anyone’s team. That said, it’s quite the physical and mental grind to acquire all 250 Zygarde Cells in Pokemon GO.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more