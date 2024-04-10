There is no harder flower to cultivate than the Springdance Shrub. Here’s how to grow the Springdance Shrub in Botany Manor.

How to Solve the Springdance Shrub Puzzle in Botany Manor

In the final chapter of Botany Manor, the most challenging plant you’ll encounter is the Springdance Shrub. And if you want the quick and easy solution, simply place a Springdance Shrub potted in seaweed soil in a sandstone pot in the bird garden. Then, lure the robin to your flower. For a more in-depth explanation, read on.

To fully understand the Springdance Shrub’s Mystery, you’ll need seven clues:

Clue 1 : Greeting Card – On the side table on the side terrace.

: – On the side table on the side terrace. Clue 2 : Bird Poster – Found in the very back of the Bird Garden on a pillar.

: – Found in the very back of the Bird Garden on a pillar. Clue 3 : Bird Seeds – Found on a table in the center of the Bird Garden.

: – Found on a table in the center of the Bird Garden. Clue 4 : Soil pH Research – Found on the picnic table in the Garden Paths.

: – Found on the picnic table in the Garden Paths. Clue 5 : Pigment Research – Found on the picnic table in the Garden Paths.

: – Found on the picnic table in the Garden Paths. Clue 6 : Hydrangeas – Found on a counter in the shack in the Gardening Workshop.

: – Found on a counter in the shack in the Gardening Workshop. Clue 7: Pot Catalogue – Found on a counter in the shack in the Gardening Workshop.

So, let’s begin. First, head to the side terrace, which you can find up the stairs behind the house. Here, you’ll find a makeshift classroom. The lesson seems to be on Lucifent, which is related to our Fool’s Emerald plant. But the clue we want is actually on the side table in the greeting card. Read it, and you’ll learn that Springdance Shrub requires pollination.

Leave the side terrace and make your way to the Bird Garden. You’ll need to go to the very back, where you’ll find the table where you’ll eventually put your potted Springdance Shrub. But note the robin in the birdhouse that you pass.

Once you reach the back, look at the pillars. On the far left one, you’ll find a Bird Poster, along with the keys to the boathouse. Take the keys, as you’ll need them to make the Ocilette bloom. Look closely at the poster, and you’ll see that certain birds will pollinate flowers based on their colors. Since we have a robin nearby, we should try to coax it into pollinating our Springdance Shrub. And robins prefer pollinating red flowers. Great! But before we leave, be sure to grab the bird feeder on the counter beside the garden arches, just before the Garden Paths.

Return to the start of the Bird Garden, and you’ll find a table with two notes on it. The first note is Pigment Research, and it shows the variety of colors a hydrangea can have. But, more importantly, it shows what pH level a plant needs to reach that color. To reach red, your Springtide Shrub’s soil must have a pH level between 12 and 14.

Look at the next note, Soil pH Research, and you’ll see the different types of soil and how much PH they have in them. There’s only one type of soil that will let us reach the pH level we need: seaweed and sandstone. With this newfound knowledge in mind, return to the Garden Workspace near the side terrace. Place the bird feeder on the hook closest to the robin. We’ll be back for it soon!

In the garden workspace, you’ll find a shack. And inside, you’ll find two clues. The important clue we need is the Pot Catalogue, beside the pots. Here, you’ll get visuals on what each pot is made of. We’re looking for sandstone, so select the top middle one.

Take your sandstone pot and put a Springdance Shrub seed in it at a standard garden workbench. Once you’ve got it potted, return to the garden workspace and set it on the table. Here, you’ll find a few soil additives. The one we want is seaweed on the far left. Add it to the soil, and if you’ve done everything right, it should turn the little bloom red.

Now, we’ve got to carry this pot all the way back to where we saw the bird poster. And with our hands free, we can tackle the hardest part of this puzzle: getting the robin to the plant.

Here’s how the process works. We need two bird feeders to lure the robin to the Springdance Shrub. We do this by placing a bird feeder on a hook that’s immediately adjacent to the robin’s current position, then repeating the process with the second bird feeder. While this sounds easy enough, the robin can be frightened. And if it gets spooked, it’ll fly away back to its birdhouse, and you’ll have to start the entire process again. We can avoid this by not getting too close to the robin. Here’s how I recommend doing it:

Place one bird feeder beside the robin’s birdhouse.

Take the second bird feeder and place it on the hook while on the other side of the hedge.

Take the first bird feeder and put it on the hook beside the garden arch. Return immediately to the birdfeeder by the hedge. While the robin is in the air, it’s immune from being frightened, so you have plenty of leeway.

to the birdfeeder by the hedge. While the robin is in the air, it’s immune from being frightened, so you have plenty of leeway. Put the second feeder beside the picnic table.

Put the first feeder beside the stairs heading down.

Be very careful during this next part. You can’t go past the bird once it’s at the top of the stairs. Instead, you’ll need to go down the central path and place the feeder on the hook this way. There’s a lot of backtracking for this section.

Return the way you came from and circle back to the top of the stairs to claim the feeder.

With the feeder in hand, go through the left tunnel to avoid spooking the robin. Place it at the end of the tunnel that the robin’s in.

to avoid spooking the robin. Place it at the end of the tunnel that the robin’s in. Once the robin flies, circle back around through the garden arch tunnels to claim the one that the robin was just on.

Repeat this process until the robin is in front of the marble gazebo.

For the final feeder placement, take the right entrance into the gazebo and place the feeder.

Once the robin lands on the final feeder, the Springdance Shrub will bloom. Finally! And it might be the loveliest flower in the game.

