Fallout 4, a old-fashioned computer monitor with green writing on it.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Hack in Fallout 4 Explained

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 02:39 pm

Since Fallout 4 is set in the future, there’s more to breaking and entering than just cracking locks. You’ll also need to break into computers, so to give you a helping hand, here’s how to hack in Fallout 4 explained.

Recommended Videos

How to Hack in Fallout 4 Explained

To hack computers in Fallout 4, you’ll first need a hacking skill that at least matches the computer you want to hack. Look at a computer, and you’ll see what hacking skill level it requires. Everyone can hack novice-level computers, but there are also advanced expert and master locks. You can unlock the various hacking skill levels by meeting the requirements on the perk screen.

So, if you’re up to hacking a computer, what do you do? First, if it turns red when you move your crosshair over it, make sure no one is watching. That’s a terminal you’re not supposed to have access to, and if you’re caught hacking, you can expect the same lethal penalty as for stealing.

Now, interact with it, and you’ll be presented with a jumble of numbers and words, as seen above. Ignore the thinner 0x01DC, etc, columns and look at the scrambled text. You’ve got to discover the password which will unlock the terminal. You have as many goes as you do blocks at the top of the screen. Here’s how it works:

  • Pick a word, any word (words vary in length between terminals and may be split over two lines)
  • Once you’ve chosen that word, you’ll be given a Likeness number. This tells you how many of those letters are in the same place in the password. For, if the password is NAILS and the word you’ve chosen is WAILS, the Likeness is two because E and S are in the right place.
  • It doesn’t count if it has the right letters, but it’s jumbled up. So, SLAIN has a likeness of 0.
  • Keep going till you’ve guessed the password or are locked out.
  • If you’re locked out, step away, wait about 20 seconds, and you’ll be able to try again.

Tips For Hacking in Fallout 4

Those are the basics, anyway. The good news is that the words aren’t randomly plucked out of some dictionary. There are letter patterns that make it easier to work out the password. It’s important to think about the words you can eliminate. Here’s an example:

An old fashioned computer monitor, with green random-looking text in Fallout 4.
  • In the above image, we pick SENDS and get a Likeness of 1. That means any letter out of five could be in the right place.
  • So, we find a word that’s got just one letter in the same place as SENDS, NERVE, so we can narrow it down. A Likeness of 1 confirms it’s the first E that is in the right place.
  • So, we look for words that have an E as the second letter. That narrows it down to HEART, REACH.
  • HEART has a Likeness of 2, so it’s not that. It must be REACH, the only remaining word with an E in second place. That’s the right word, and we unlock the terminal.

So, it helps if you’re mentally crossing out the words it can’t be. Use an actual piece of paper if you want, there’s no time limit while you’re hacking and you can’t be attacked. Also, if you exit before you use up your last attempt, you can dive right back in.

It’ll take a little practice, but you’ll get the hang of it. And that’s how to hack in Fallout 4 explained.

Post Tag:
Fallout 4
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Revealed Gods in Hades 2 (So Far)
Hades 2 All Gods
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Revealed Gods in Hades 2 (So Far)
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 18, 2024
Read Article How to Become a Musician in BitLife
A photo of a Guitar Emoji with the BitLife logo below.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Become a Musician in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 18, 2024
Read Article All Tarot Cards and How to Unlock Them in Hades 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Tarot Cards and How to Unlock Them in Hades 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Revealed Gods in Hades 2 (So Far)
Hades 2 All Gods
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Revealed Gods in Hades 2 (So Far)
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 18, 2024
Read Article How to Become a Musician in BitLife
A photo of a Guitar Emoji with the BitLife logo below.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Become a Musician in BitLife
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 18, 2024
Read Article All Tarot Cards and How to Unlock Them in Hades 2
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Tarot Cards and How to Unlock Them in Hades 2
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 18, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.