How to Heal in Wuthering Waves (All Methods)

In a game like Wuthering Waves, taking damage is unavoidable, especially as you chase those Echoes. But you don’t have to stay damaged! Here’s how to heal in Wuthering Waves.

Best Way to Heal in Wuthering Waves

Damage is inevitable as you try to unravel the mysteries of your past in Wuthering Waves. So many things want to kill you! But to be fair, you probably want to kill them too. But to deal with the damage you take, you’ll need to heal. Fortunately, there are a number of ways you can heal in Wuthering Waves.

Using Resonance Nexus.

Echoes abilities.

By consuming synthesized materials.

By eating and drinking items you cook or purchase.

One of the first ways you’ll learn how to heal is by using the quick travel points called Resonance Nexuses. Resonance Nexuses can be found throughout the world, both in the wilds and in the cities. Resonators will rally and heal to their optimal state when you use one, so don’t be shy about interacting with them. Plus, it’s free!

The second method to heal is by using Echoes. When you defeat a Tacet Discord, there’s a chance you can obtain its Echo. Equip your Echo by pressing ‘C’, then selecting the third icon from the top in the menu. Here, you can opt to equip any of your Resonators with the Echoes you’ve obtained. Some Echoes will have Rejuvenating Glow, which will grant you a 10% Healing Bonus, but others, like Hoartoise, will heal you outright with its Echo skill.

Next, you’ll be able to synthesize healing items like Basic Nutrient Blocks at Synthesizers. Synthesizers can be found in cities, and it’s a good idea to always keep a stash of healing items on board. Basic Nutrient Blcoks can be made using Dewvetch, and Basic Energy Bags can be made using Lemongrass. So, be sure to collect those pink and white flowers when you’re wandering the wilds!

Finally, you can cook. Though, cooking won’t necessarily heal you. Instead, certain dishes like Angelic Tea will increase the max HP of your party members by a certain amount, in this case 25%, for a certain amount of time. While that won’t necessarily heal you, it does create a nice cushion zone you can take advantage of in boss fights. You can cook in cities, just look for the crossed knife and fork icon and approach the stove to start cooking. But before you make a dish, you’ll need to find its recipe. Recipes can be purchased from the nearby attendant, like Panhua in Jinzhou.

Wuthering Waves is available now.

