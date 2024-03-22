How to Increase Carry Capacity & Max Weight in Dragon’s Dogma 2

As you’re out exploring the world in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’re going to pick up lots of loot, equipment, and ingredients. The only problem is, you’re gonna be weighing yourself down with all that stuff too. Here’s how to increase your weight and carry capacity in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Increasing Carry Capacity and Max Encumbrance in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

We all love looting. The problem with doing that in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is that your weight matters, and it can drastically affect your stamina recharge rate and how you perform in combat. The good news is that there are two main ways of increasing your carry capacity, as listed below:

By consuming Golden Trove Beetles

By leveling up

First off, you can find special consumable items called Golden Trove Beetles in Dragon’s Dogma 2. These are often found on tree trunks, and they’re giant golden beetles that are hard to miss when you come across one. Press the circle button to pick it up, then access it from your inventory and use it to increase your carry capacity by 0.15kg. It’s not much, but it adds up quite quickly.

You can also increase your max encumbrance in Dragon’s Dogma 2 by leveling up. Do note that it doesn’t increase with every level you gain. I’ve found that your max encumbrance will increase by 3kg as you gain every five levels or so, which means that this isn’t really the most reliable way of increasing your carry capacity. Your best bet is to look for the Beetles.

Tips for Managing Weight

If you’re finding the weight mechanic to be a huge hassle, there are some things you can do to keep your weight low:

Have your pawns carry items for you

Always deposit items you don’t need into storage

Sell items you don’t need

You don’t need to carry more than one camping kit

It’s not practical to carry everything yourself, so feel free to offload some of your ingredients and items to your pawns instead. Of course, you’ll also need to watch their weight class, so you’ll still need to make use of the storage chest once your pawns are tapped out.

The good news is that chests are all interconnected. This means that if you deposit items at the chest at the Vermund inn, you can access them from another inn in another town. You should also consider selling or dropping items you just don’t need anymore. Rotten food is basically useless, as are gear and equipment that you’ve completely outclassed.

Finally, one last tip to keep in mind is that camping kits weigh 7kg, making them one of the heaviest items in the game. The thing is, you only need to carry one with you at all times because they’re reusable, as long as they don’t break at night. You can prevent them from breaking by making sure that the surrounding area is cleared of enemies, and you should be able to sleep safely through the night.

And that’s everything you need to know about increasing your carry capacity and max weight in Dragon’s Dogma 2.