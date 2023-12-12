The jungles of Pandora are an incredibly dangerous place, so you should ensure you’re always ready to rumble with the RDA. Here’s how to increase your maximum health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

How to Increase Your Max Health in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

While you might think leveling up and increasing your gear score would also equate to an overall boost in your health, that’s not the case in Frontiers of Pandora. To truly embrace the lifestyle of the Na’vi, you’ll need to harvest and forage if you want to stand a chance against the invading Sky People. This also goes for upgrading your HP. Fortunately, the game is generous when it comes to providing players with the plants they need to boost their overall health.

After uncovering a bit of the Western Frontier, you’ll no doubt have seen Bellsprig’s cropping up on the in-game map. It may initially seem odd that Frontiers of Pandora would single out these specific plants, but that’s for good reason: You need to eat their fruit. Harvesting from a Bellsprig will provide you with a minor HP increase. How minor? Well, I can’t really tell you that. Since Avatar chooses to ditch numerical values for a glowing bar, it’s not really possible to determine how much additional health a Bellsprig bestows upon the player. Given the sheer number of them scattered about the place, I think it’d be fair to say that the boost isn’t massive, but over time, the increase should become noticeable.

While Bellsprigs can be found all over the place, they’re not the easiest plants to uncover. They may not be as hidden away as Tarsyu Flowers, but you can expect to dig around through the underbrush or within a cave if you want to gather their sweet fruit. Still, there are plenty of them, so if you’re struggling with one, just run in a random direction, and you should quickly find another.

There is another way to quickly increase your maximum HP in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, but it’ll require a little more legwork. In the Skills menu, you’ll want to navigate to the Memories of the Survivor tree and look for the Vitality upgrades. Unlocking these will also permanently increase your HP; collectively, all three will provide you with an additional 180 health, which doesn’t seem too shabby. Again, it’s difficult to figure out how substantial that is without any numerical values, but it’s certainly a more efficient way of boosting your HP if you’re able to generate enough Skill Points.