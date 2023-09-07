How to Join Ryujin Industries in Starfield

Starfield isn’t as dystopian as Cyberpunk 2077, but it does offer you at least one opportunity to enjoy the corpo life. If that sounds appealing, you’ll want to know how to join Ryuji Industries in Starfield. I’ve got the answer.

What is Ryujin Industries in Starfield?

Ryujin Industries is a major corporation that has made an awful lot of money off Neuroamps, which help people with their mental health and absolutely definitely don’t have a more sinister side. It’s not the only big company around, but it’s the one that Starfield lets you sign up with. If you play your cards right, you can even get your own office, though you may have to engage in some less-than-ethical activites.

What You Need to Do to Join Ryujin Industries in Starfield

To join Ryujin, you need to wander around New Atlantis for a while until you hear an advert for the company. This will kick off the Back to the Grind quest, so your next job is to go the Ryujin Industries terminal near GalBank in the commercial district and apply, filling in a multiple choice application.

Your answers are super critical and you only get one shot and this and… I’m sorry, I can’t keep a straight face. This is a Bethesda game — you could walk up to Ryujin recepion, belch your name in morse code and you’d still get the job. Your answers don’t actually matter. You’ll be asked to apply at the Ryujin offices on Neon, Volii, in the Volii Alpha system.

Go there, head into the offices, and use the elevator to go to the Operations level. Meet with Imogene Salzo and she’ll give you a probationary task which is to get coffee from Terrabrew. Once you get there, pushing in front of the queue, you’ll be confronted by the employee you replaced.

Either talk him down or kill him. Then, return to Imogene and explain what happened. She’ll introduce you to some other board members, making you officially an employee of Ryujin Industries. From there on you can follow the remaining Ryujin quest line whenever you please. And that’s how to join Ryujin Industries in Starfield.