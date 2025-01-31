Killing Floor 3 has been hotly anticipated by FPS fans since its announcement in Summer 2023. While developer Tripwire Interactive announced a release date of March 25, 2025, some fans can play even sooner. Here’s how to join the Killing Floor 3 Closed Beta.

Recommended Videos

When Os the Killing Floor 3 Closed Beta? Answered

A new trailer showcasing a brief look at the intense horror-action gameplay of Killing Floor 3 was released on January 31st. The 30-second spot advertises the game’s upcoming Closed Beta. The Closed Beta will be playable between February 20th and 24th, giving fans a chance to check out the game just over a month before launch.

How To Join the Killing Floor 3 Closed Beta

Fans eager to get their hands on The Killing Floor 3 Closed Beta will need to register their email address with the developer’s mailing list. In order to do this, head to the Killing Floor 3 Sign Up page and click the “Sign Up” button. Enter your email address in the box where prompted, then head to your email to verify your email address and subscribe to the Killing Floor 3 mailing list.

This will enter you into the waitlist for the Killing Floor 3 Closed Beta. Expect to see more information and potentially gain access via this email list closer to the Closed Beta on February 20th.

What Is Available in the Killing Floor 3 Closed Beta? Answered

While not many specifics have been revealed as of yet, we do know the Killing Floor 3 Closed Beta will offer online co-op for up to six players. The Closed Beta will allow players to get their first taste of the new world and gameplay.

Killing Floor 3 is set in the future of 2091. In this stylized dystopia, a mega-corporation called Horzine has developed all sorts of terrifying varieties of bio-engineered monsters. These monsters, called ZEDs, take various forms. While many resemble traditional zombies, Tripwire Interactive has been showcasing other enemy types in short reveal trailers, including the absolutely terrifying Siren enemy type. The Siren can extend its cybernetic neck to reach tall heights and unleashes a piercing sonic attack.

In Killing Floor 3, players assume the role of Nightfall. This a rebel faction that seeks to resist Horzine and destroy their bio-engineered monsters. As far as the environments player can expect to slay ZEDs in, the Closed Beta Announcement trailer seems to showcase an overrun research facility where these monstrosities are being developed. The areas shown appear close quarters and chaotic. However, players will have ample options to kill ZEDs with, including traditional firearms, an explosive grenade launcher, a grappling hook, futuristic swords, and an environmental lava trap.

Expect the Killing Floor 3 Closed Beta on February 20th on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy