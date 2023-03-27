You’ll first encounter Regenerators in Chapter 13 in the Island section of the Resident Evil 4 remake, and true to their name, they regenerate from any damage dealt to them. Their regeneration is so powerful it seems impossible to kill them at first, but with the proper tools, killing them is easy. So let’s discuss the best methods for how to kill Regenerators in the Resident Evil 4 remake — it requires the Biosensor Scope.

How to Kill Regenerators in Resident Evil 4 Remake & Where to Find the Biosensor Scope

Regenerators may seem invincible, but they have three (or four on higher difficulties) key weaknesses — you can’t see them with the naked eye. You need a weapon sight called the Biosensor Scope to see the three vulnerable glands inside Regenerator bodies. Then you can destroy them with bullets. Beware that some Regenerators develop a second form after their first glands are destroyed, and their final weak point moves to their head.

To get the Biosensor Scope, you’ll need the level 2 Keycard. After you find the Level 1 keycard, you’ll need to head to the Freezer to upgrade it.

A second Regenerator will spawn shortly after you start the upgrade process, but you can blow its legs off to slow it down momentarily. Once the upgrade process is complete, take the keycard and head for the previously locked door near the entrance of the lab area, directly across from the Merchant’s kitchen stall.

Beyond the door, head down the stairs, past the enemies, until you reach a room with more Regenerators inside purple-lit vats.

At the back of the room is another control panel, and the Biosensor Scope is on a tray nearby. Equip it to whatever weapon can take the sight (the CQBR Assault Rifle and LE 5 Submachine Gun), aim at a Regenerator to look through the bio-sensing, and the three weak points will be shining bright red amidst the rest of the Regenerator’s orange-colored outline.

An upgraded assault rifle is best for killing Regenerators. You have the stopping power to destroy their weak points in one hit and the safety net of multiple shots before rechambering. You’ll be fighting Regenerators for more than just Chapter 13, so the skills you learn in the ruined lab will be valuable for at least a few more hours.

That is everything you need to know about how to reliably kill Regenerators in the Resident Evil 4 remake.