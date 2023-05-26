How to Make a Hoverbike in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

“Roads? Where we’re going, we don’t need roads.” That was the case in Back to the Future and while it’s technically true in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, crafting a hover bike isn’t exactly a piece of cake. So if you’re struggling and want to know how to make a hoverbike in Tears of the Kingdom, we’ve got the answer.

Here’s What You Have to Do to Make a Hoverbike in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

The first thing you’ll need is a pair of Zonai Fans and a Zonai Steering Column. You can find all these items in the Device Dispenser near Hudson Construction/Tarrey Town.Then, pop them out of the capsule. That’s the easy bit.

To make the bike you need to attach the fans to the steering column. You can try using a block of wood to join them together but that just adds unnecessary weight. What you need to do is attach them at an angle, so that each fan is pointing backwards and down.

That way you’re getting lift but you’re also getting forward thrust. If you make them both face down, you’ll fly into the air but your battery will be exhausted before you can really go anywhere. Having them at an angle lets you take to the air but you’ve got plenty of forward movement.

The problem is that if you don’t line the fans up correctly, the vehicle will veer to one direction. What I recommend doing is looking end-on at the steering column and attaching the back fan. Then, attach the front fan at an angle looking again at the front of the column from the rear.

It’ll take some practice and if you’re anything like me you’ll find it a little frustrating. The alternative is to get more fans and build something approaching a hover car but you won’t get very far without adding some extra batteries.

And that’s what you need to know about how to make a hoverbike in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. If you need more help with Tears of the Kingdom, check out our many guides.