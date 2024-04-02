Are you afraid of change? If not, then I’m going to show you how to make it Infinite Craft and what to do with it. And Obama’s along for the ride. Don’t worry, it’ll all make sort-of-sense in a minute. Here’s how to make and get change in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make and Get Change in Infinite Craft

To make Change in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Obama and America. But it’ll take you a few steps to get there, so here’s the recipe.

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Engine + Wind = Windmill

Windmill + Fire = Energy

Energy + Engine = Car

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Water + Mountain = Lake

Lake + Mountain = Fjord

Fjord + Earth = Land

Earth + Land = Continent

Continent + Car = America

Continent + Fire = Volcano

Continent + Volcano = Hawaii

Hawaii + America = Obama

Obama + America = Change

Additional Ways to Make War in Infinite Craft

That’s one way to make Change in Infinite Craft, but there are others. Here’s another method from Infinite Craft Solver that’s longer but will earn you more objects to use in other recipes.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Dust + Earth = Planet

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Water + Water = Lake

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Dust + Lake = Mud

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Mud + Water = Swamp

Lake + Water = Ocean

Fire + Typhoon = Volcano

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Steam + Typhoon = Cloud

Lake + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Dust + Volcano = Ash

Cloud + Venus Flytrap = Cloud Trap

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Cloud Trap + Sea = Fish

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Tempest + Wind = Tornado

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Dust + Mud = Clay

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Fish + Lake = Fishing

Fire + Steam = Engine

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Dust + Ocean = Sand

Ocean + Tempest = Tsunami

Stone + Tornado = Avalanche

Clay + Pollen = Pot

Glass + Lake = Mirror

Engine + Fishing = Fishing Rod

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Dust + Sand = Sandstorm

Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster

Mirror + Pot = Potato

Fishing Rod + Wind = Kite

Tornado + Venus Flytrap = Funnel Cake

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl

Kite + Potato = Potato Chip

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Funnel Cake + Lake = Oil Spill

Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Cloud + Dust Bowl = Dust Storm

Earth + Potato Chip = Pringle

Lake + Mountain = Fjord

Earth + Oil Spill = Pollution

Destruction + Tea = Terrorist

Smoke + Time = Cigar

Dust Storm + Planet = Mars

Plant + Pringle = Chip

Earth + Fjord = Land

Earth + Pollution = Trash

Cigar + Terrorist = Bin Laden

Chip + Mars = Mars Bar

Earth + Land = Continent

Bin Laden + Trash = Obama

Continent + Mars Bar = America

America + Obama = Change

Alternatively, you can vary the original recipe a little and combine Obama and Hope to get Change. Here’s that recipe.

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Engine + Wind = Windmill

Windmill + Fire = Energy

Energy + Engine = Car

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Water + Mountain = Lake

Lake + Mountain = Fjord

Fjord + Earth = Land

Earth + Land = Continent

Continent + Car = America

Continent + Fire = Volcano

Continent + Volcano = Hawaii

Hawaii + America = Obama

Obama + Energy = Hope

Obama + Hope = Change

Recipes That Use Change in Infinite Craft

Once you have Change, you can combine it with all your other ingredients to see what pops up. Here are some combinations I’ve discovered.

Change + Cemetary = Revolution

Change + Charcoal = Diamond

Change + Car = Transformer

Change + Internet = Progress

Change + Igloo = Melting

Change + Perfume = Smell

Change + Rock = Metamorphic

That’s how to make and get change in Infinite Craft. Why not see what odd objects you can make using it?

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more