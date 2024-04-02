Category:
Video Games

How to Make and Get Change in Infinite Craft

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 03:04 pm
Barack Obama against a background in Infinite Craft with "change" written in boxes.

Are you afraid of change? If not, then I’m going to show you how to make it Infinite Craft and what to do with it. And Obama’s along for the ride. Don’t worry, it’ll all make sort-of-sense in a minute. Here’s how to make and get change in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make and Get Change in Infinite Craft

To make Change in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Obama and America. But it’ll take you a few steps to get there, so here’s the recipe.

  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Fire = Engine
  • Engine + Wind = Windmill
  • Windmill + Fire = Energy
  • Energy + Engine = Car
  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Water + Mountain = Lake
  • Lake + Mountain = Fjord
  • Fjord + Earth = Land
  • Earth + Land = Continent
  • Continent + Car = America
  • Continent + Fire = Volcano
  • Continent + Volcano = Hawaii
  • Hawaii + America = Obama
  • Obama + America = Change

Additional Ways to Make War in Infinite Craft

That’s one way to make Change in Infinite Craft, but there are others. Here’s another method from Infinite Craft Solver that’s longer but will earn you more objects to use in other recipes.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Dust + Lake = Mud
  • Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  • Mud + Water = Swamp
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Fire + Typhoon = Volcano
  • Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
  • Steam + Typhoon = Cloud
  • Lake + Ocean = Sea
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Dust + Volcano = Ash
  • Cloud + Venus Flytrap = Cloud Trap
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Ash + Dust = Cinder
  • Cloud Trap + Sea = Fish
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Tempest + Wind = Tornado
  • Dust + Plant = Pollen
  • Dust + Mud = Clay
  • Cinder + Stone = Glass
  • Fish + Lake = Fishing
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Dust + Ocean = Sand
  • Ocean + Tempest = Tsunami
  • Stone + Tornado = Avalanche
  • Clay + Pollen = Pot
  • Glass + Lake = Mirror
  • Engine + Fishing = Fishing Rod
  • Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
  • Dust + Sand = Sandstorm
  • Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster
  • Mirror + Pot = Potato
  • Fishing Rod + Wind = Kite
  • Tornado + Venus Flytrap = Funnel Cake
  • Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
  • Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl
  • Kite + Potato = Potato Chip
  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Funnel Cake + Lake = Oil Spill
  • Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction
  • Steam + Stonehenge = Time
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Cloud + Dust Bowl = Dust Storm
  • Earth + Potato Chip = Pringle
  • Lake + Mountain = Fjord
  • Earth + Oil Spill = Pollution
  • Destruction + Tea = Terrorist
  • Smoke + Time = Cigar
  • Dust Storm + Planet = Mars
  • Plant + Pringle = Chip
  • Earth + Fjord = Land
  • Earth + Pollution = Trash
  • Cigar + Terrorist = Bin Laden
  • Chip + Mars = Mars Bar
  • Earth + Land = Continent
  • Bin Laden + Trash = Obama
  • Continent + Mars Bar = America
  • America + Obama = Change

Alternatively, you can vary the original recipe a little and combine Obama and Hope to get Change. Here’s that recipe.

  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Fire = Engine
  • Engine + Wind = Windmill
  • Windmill + Fire = Energy
  • Energy + Engine = Car
  • Earth + Earth = Mountain
  • Water + Mountain = Lake
  • Lake + Mountain = Fjord
  • Fjord + Earth = Land
  • Earth + Land = Continent
  • Continent + Car = America
  • Continent + Fire = Volcano
  • Continent + Volcano = Hawaii
  • Hawaii + America = Obama
  • Obama + Energy = Hope
  • Obama + Hope = Change

Recipes That Use Change in Infinite Craft

Once you have Change, you can combine it with all your other ingredients to see what pops up. Here are some combinations I’ve discovered.

Change + Cemetary = Revolution
Change + Charcoal = Diamond
Change + Car = Transformer
Change + Internet = Progress
Change + Igloo = Melting
Change + Perfume = Smell
Change + Rock = Metamorphic

That’s how to make and get change in Infinite Craft. Why not see what odd objects you can make using it?

Post Tag:
Infinite Craft
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Is Pokemon Kaizo Ironmon? How To Play Hardest Pokemon Challenge
Screenshot of a Pokemon battle in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl with the words Kaizo Ironmon in the corner
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Is Pokemon Kaizo Ironmon? How To Play Hardest Pokemon Challenge
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to Make TV in Infinite Craft
TV in Infinite Craft.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make TV in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to Find & Use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5
The Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find & Use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Is Pokemon Kaizo Ironmon? How To Play Hardest Pokemon Challenge
Screenshot of a Pokemon battle in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl with the words Kaizo Ironmon in the corner
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Is Pokemon Kaizo Ironmon? How To Play Hardest Pokemon Challenge
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to Make TV in Infinite Craft
TV in Infinite Craft.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make TV in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to Find & Use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5
The Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find & Use the Waterbending Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 2, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.