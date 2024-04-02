Are you afraid of change? If not, then I’m going to show you how to make it Infinite Craft and what to do with it. And Obama’s along for the ride. Don’t worry, it’ll all make sort-of-sense in a minute. Here’s how to make and get change in Infinite Craft.
How to Make and Get Change in Infinite Craft
To make Change in Infinite Craft, you need to combine Obama and America. But it’ll take you a few steps to get there, so here’s the recipe.
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Fire = Engine
- Engine + Wind = Windmill
- Windmill + Fire = Energy
- Energy + Engine = Car
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Water + Mountain = Lake
- Lake + Mountain = Fjord
- Fjord + Earth = Land
- Earth + Land = Continent
- Continent + Car = America
- Continent + Fire = Volcano
- Continent + Volcano = Hawaii
- Hawaii + America = Obama
- Obama + America = Change
Additional Ways to Make Change in Infinite Craft
That’s one way to make Change in Infinite Craft, but there are others. Here’s another method from Infinite Craft Solver that’s longer but will earn you more objects to use in other recipes.
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Water + Water = Lake
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Dust + Lake = Mud
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Mud + Water = Swamp
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Fire + Typhoon = Volcano
- Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
- Steam + Typhoon = Cloud
- Lake + Ocean = Sea
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Dust + Volcano = Ash
- Cloud + Venus Flytrap = Cloud Trap
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Cloud Trap + Sea = Fish
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Tempest + Wind = Tornado
- Dust + Plant = Pollen
- Dust + Mud = Clay
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Fish + Lake = Fishing
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
- Dust + Ocean = Sand
- Ocean + Tempest = Tsunami
- Stone + Tornado = Avalanche
- Clay + Pollen = Pot
- Glass + Lake = Mirror
- Engine + Fishing = Fishing Rod
- Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
- Dust + Sand = Sandstorm
- Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster
- Mirror + Pot = Potato
- Fishing Rod + Wind = Kite
- Tornado + Venus Flytrap = Funnel Cake
- Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
- Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl
- Kite + Potato = Potato Chip
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Funnel Cake + Lake = Oil Spill
- Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction
- Steam + Stonehenge = Time
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Cloud + Dust Bowl = Dust Storm
- Earth + Potato Chip = Pringle
- Lake + Mountain = Fjord
- Earth + Oil Spill = Pollution
- Destruction + Tea = Terrorist
- Smoke + Time = Cigar
- Dust Storm + Planet = Mars
- Plant + Pringle = Chip
- Earth + Fjord = Land
- Earth + Pollution = Trash
- Cigar + Terrorist = Bin Laden
- Chip + Mars = Mars Bar
- Earth + Land = Continent
- Bin Laden + Trash = Obama
- Continent + Mars Bar = America
- America + Obama = Change
Alternatively, you can vary the original recipe a little and combine Obama and Hope to get Change. Here’s that recipe.
Recipes That Use Change in Infinite Craft
Once you have Change, you can combine it with all your other ingredients to see what pops up. Here are some combinations I’ve discovered.
Change + Cemetary = Revolution
Change + Charcoal = Diamond
Change + Car = Transformer
Change + Internet = Progress
Change + Igloo = Melting
Change + Perfume = Smell
Change + Rock = Metamorphic
That’s how to make and get change in Infinite Craft. Why not see what odd objects you can make using it?