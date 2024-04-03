Want to bring a little love into the world with the aid of an arrow-firing, cloud-riding creature? Here’s how to make and get Cupid in Infinite Craft.

How to Make and Get Cupid in Infinite Craft

One way to make Cupid in Infinite Craft is to combine Clay and Venus. There are other methods, but this combination will get you there in just 10 steps, after which you can start forcing people to fall in love. Nothing unethical about that, honestly.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Water = Mud

Mud + Earth = Clay

Water + Mud = Swamp

Water + Earth = Plant

Plant + Swamp + Venus Fly Trap

Fire + Earth = Lava

Lava + Lava = Volcano

Venus Fly Trap + Volcano = Venus

Clay + Venus = Cupid

And there you have it, Cupid is now at your service.

Other Ways of Making Cupid in Infinite Craft

How else can you make Cupid? Here’s one slightly longer method, which comes courtesy of the ever-handy Infinite Craft Solver.

Water + Water = Lake

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Lake = Mud

Mud + Water = Swamp

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile

Crocodile + Smoke = Dragon

Dragon + Dust = Dragonfly

Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy

Fairy + Plant = Flower

Fire + Water = Steam

Flower + Water = Lily

Lake + Steam = Cloud

Cloud + Lily = Angel

Angel + Fairy = Cupid

Recipes That Use Cupid

So now you’ve made Cupid, what happens if you spread the love and combine him with other items? Here are a few of the Infinite Craft recipes that make use of Cupid.

Cupid + Dead = Stupid

Cupid + Dandelion = Love

Cupid + Cupid = Heart

Cupid + Nuclear = Nuclear Fusion

Cupid + Radiation = Radioactive

Cupid + Cry = Tears

I’m not sure how the game got to Stupid from Cupid + Dead. I can only imagine there’s a limerick or poem out there about Cupid accidentally firing an arrow into a propane tank or something. Regardless, that’s how to make Cupid in Infinite Craft, and some of the best uses for the word.

