Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Make and Get Cupid in Infinite Craft


Chris McMullen

Published: Apr 3, 2024 07:29 pm
Infinite Craft, a white screen with the word "Cupid" written in several boxes.

Want to bring a little love into the world with the aid of an arrow-firing, cloud-riding creature? Here’s how to make and get Cupid in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make and Get Cupid in Infinite Craft

One way to make Cupid in Infinite Craft is to combine Clay and Venus. There are other methods, but this combination will get you there in just 10 steps, after which you can start forcing people to fall in love. Nothing unethical about that, honestly.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Mud + Earth = Clay
  • Water + Mud = Swamp
  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Plant + Swamp + Venus Fly Trap
  • Fire + Earth = Lava
  • Lava + Lava = Volcano
  • Venus Fly Trap + Volcano = Venus
  • Clay + Venus = Cupid

And there you have it, Cupid is now at your service.

Other Ways of Making Cupid in Infinite Craft

How else can you make Cupid? Here’s one slightly longer method, which comes courtesy of the ever-handy Infinite Craft Solver.

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Lake = Mud
  • Mud + Water = Swamp
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile
  • Crocodile + Smoke = Dragon
  • Dragon + Dust = Dragonfly
  • Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
  • Fairy + Plant = Flower
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Flower + Water = Lily
  • Lake + Steam = Cloud
  • Cloud + Lily = Angel
  • Angel + Fairy = Cupid

Recipes That Use Cupid

So now you’ve made Cupid, what happens if you spread the love and combine him with other items? Here are a few of the Infinite Craft recipes that make use of Cupid.

  • Cupid + Dead = Stupid
  • Cupid + Dandelion = Love
  • Cupid + Cupid = Heart
  • Cupid + Nuclear = Nuclear Fusion
  • Cupid + Radiation = Radioactive
  • Cupid + Cry = Tears

I’m not sure how the game got to Stupid from Cupid + Dead. I can only imagine there’s a limerick or poem out there about Cupid accidentally firing an arrow into a propane tank or something. Regardless, that’s how to make Cupid in Infinite Craft, and some of the best uses for the word.

Post Tag:
Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.