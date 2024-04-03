Want to bring a little love into the world with the aid of an arrow-firing, cloud-riding creature? Here’s how to make and get Cupid in Infinite Craft.
How to Make and Get Cupid in Infinite Craft
One way to make Cupid in Infinite Craft is to combine Clay and Venus. There are other methods, but this combination will get you there in just 10 steps, after which you can start forcing people to fall in love. Nothing unethical about that, honestly.
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Mud + Earth = Clay
- Water + Mud = Swamp
- Water + Earth = Plant
- Plant + Swamp + Venus Fly Trap
- Fire + Earth = Lava
- Lava + Lava = Volcano
- Venus Fly Trap + Volcano = Venus
- Clay + Venus = Cupid
And there you have it, Cupid is now at your service.
Other Ways of Making Cupid in Infinite Craft
How else can you make Cupid? Here’s one slightly longer method, which comes courtesy of the ever-handy Infinite Craft Solver.
- Water + Water = Lake
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Lake = Mud
- Mud + Water = Swamp
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Carnivore + Swamp = Crocodile
- Crocodile + Smoke = Dragon
- Dragon + Dust = Dragonfly
- Dragonfly + Dust = Fairy
- Fairy + Plant = Flower
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Flower + Water = Lily
- Lake + Steam = Cloud
- Cloud + Lily = Angel
- Angel + Fairy = Cupid
Recipes That Use Cupid
So now you’ve made Cupid, what happens if you spread the love and combine him with other items? Here are a few of the Infinite Craft recipes that make use of Cupid.
- Cupid + Dead = Stupid
- Cupid + Dandelion = Love
- Cupid + Cupid = Heart
- Cupid + Nuclear = Nuclear Fusion
- Cupid + Radiation = Radioactive
- Cupid + Cry = Tears
I’m not sure how the game got to Stupid from Cupid + Dead. I can only imagine there’s a limerick or poem out there about Cupid accidentally firing an arrow into a propane tank or something. Regardless, that’s how to make Cupid in Infinite Craft, and some of the best uses for the word.