Want to get a little spooky with Infinite Craft? Maybe you’ve been watching John Carpenter’s spooky ghost story and want to recreate it on your PC. Here’s how to make and get Fog in Infinite Craft.
How to Make and Get Fog in Infinite Craft
The way to get Fog is to mix Cloud and Smoke, though there are a few steps you have to take to get those ingredients. Here’s one recipe you can use to make Fog:
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Steam = Cloud
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Smoke + Cloud = Fog
And there you have it, Fog. Just watch out for drowned sailors.
Other Ways of Making Fog in Infinite Craft
There are other ways you can craft Fog in Infinite Craft. Here’s an even shorter solution, courtesy of our sister site Dot Esports:
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Smoke + Water = Fog
Infinite Craft Recipes That Use Fog
So, what do you do when you’ve made Fog? You fling it at every other ingredient, that’s what. See what weird and wonderful things you can create. Here are some of the combinations I came across by mashing Fog up with other items:
- Fog + Forest = Werewolf
- Fog + Car = Accident
- Fog + Cinnamon Bun = Foggy Cinnamon Bun
- Fog + Child = Ghost
- Fog + Bird = Foghorn
- Fog + Ghostbusters = Marshmallow Man
- Fog + Black Home = Dark Matter
Foggy Cinnamon Bun makes absolutely no sense, but Infinite Craft is sometimes weird like that. I’ll mash up words and come up with a phrase that isn’t grammatically wrong but is just off.
Surprisingly, I wasn’t able to come up with Silent Hill, no matter how many different objects I tried combining Fog with. Maybe combining Fog + Video Game will give me the result I’m after.
And that’s how to make and get Fog in Infinite Craft.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!