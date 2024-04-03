Category:
How to Make and Get Fog in Infinite Craft

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Apr 3, 2024 01:16 pm
Several spooky figures walking through fog with FOG from Infinite Craft in little boxes.

Want to get a little spooky with Infinite Craft? Maybe you’ve been watching John Carpenter’s spooky ghost story and want to recreate it on your PC. Here’s how to make and get Fog in Infinite Craft.

How to Make and Get Fog in Infinite Craft

The way to get Fog is to mix Cloud and Smoke, though there are a few steps you have to take to get those ingredients. Here’s one recipe you can use to make Fog:

  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Steam = Cloud
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Smoke + Cloud = Fog

And there you have it, Fog. Just watch out for drowned sailors.

Other Ways of Making Fog in Infinite Craft

There are other ways you can craft Fog in Infinite Craft. Here’s an even shorter solution, courtesy of our sister site Dot Esports:

  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Smoke + Water = Fog

Related: How to Make and Get Cthulhu in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft Recipes That Use Fog

So, what do you do when you’ve made Fog? You fling it at every other ingredient, that’s what. See what weird and wonderful things you can create. Here are some of the combinations I came across by mashing Fog up with other items:

  • Fog + Forest = Werewolf
  • Fog + Car = Accident
  • Fog + Cinnamon Bun = Foggy Cinnamon Bun
  • Fog + Child = Ghost
  • Fog + Bird = Foghorn
  • Fog + Ghostbusters = Marshmallow Man
  • Fog + Black Home = Dark Matter

Foggy Cinnamon Bun makes absolutely no sense, but Infinite Craft is sometimes weird like that. I’ll mash up words and come up with a phrase that isn’t grammatically wrong but is just off.

Surprisingly, I wasn’t able to come up with Silent Hill, no matter how many different objects I tried combining Fog with. Maybe combining Fog + Video Game will give me the result I’m after.

And that’s how to make and get Fog in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.