Want to create an eldritch horror in Infinite Craft? Then you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to make and get Cthulhu in Infinite Craft.
How to Make and Get Cthulhu in Infinite Craft
There are many different ways to make Cthulhu in Infinite Craft. One way is to combine Space Ship and Squid. But to get there you’ve got to through several steps. Here’s the full recipe for making Cthulhu in Infinite Craft.
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Engine + Wind = Windmill
- Wind + Windmill = Electricity
- Electricity + Electricity = Lighting
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Lighting + Ocean = Squid
- Engine + Engine = Rocket
- Rocket + Engine = Space Ship
- Space Ship + Squid = Cthulhu
And there you go, you’ve summoned H.P. Lovecraft’s unholy squid-faced menace. I hope you’re happy.
Other ways of making Cthulhu in Infinite Craft
There are many other ways of making Cthulhu in Infinite Craft. Here’s one longer method, courtesy of the Infinite Craft Solver.
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Water + Water = Lake
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Dust + Lake = Mud
- Earth + Tea = Teapot
- Mud + Water = Swamp
- Swamp + Teapot = Witch
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Dust + Witch = Broom
- Planet + Steam = Steampunk
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Broom + Dust = Clean
- Steampunk + Wind = Airship
- Lake + Ocean = Sea
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Fire + Tree = Ash
- Clean + Water = Drink
- Airship + Fire = Crash
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Ash + Dust = Cinder
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Crash + Drink = Hangover
- Cinder + Stone = Glass
- Dust + Plant = Pollen
- Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
- Glass + Hangover = Morning
- Planet + Planet = Star
- Ash + Pollen = Cough
- Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Morning + Mud = Muddy
- Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
- Earth + Star = Moon
- Cough + Plant = Medicine
- Duck + Water = Duckling
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Dust + Muddy = Pig
- Moon + Venus Flytrap = Moonflower
- Medicine + Water = Potion
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Duck + Duckling = Family
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Moonflower + Pig = Piggy Bank
- Engine + Potion = Rocket
- Earth + Family = Farm
- Fire + Typhoon = Volcano
- Piggy Bank + Planet = Pluto
- Farm + Rocket = Space Farm
- Pluto + Volcano = Underworld
- Space Farm + Water = Space Whale
- Space Whale + Underworld = Cthulhu
Or if you want another route, you can also use Kraken. For example, Kraken + Monster = Cthulhu
Infinite Craft Recipes that use Cthulhu
So now that you’ve summoned Cthulhu from the depths, what do you do next? Combine this monstrosity with other items, that’s what. Here are some of the combinations I discovered.
- Cthulhu + Beach = Tentacle
- Cthulhu + Movie = Lovecraft
- Cthulhu + Continent = R’leyh
- Cthulu + Curiosity = Insanity
- Cthulhu + Princess Leia = Cthulhu Leia
Cthulhu Leia makes zero sense, but sometimes Infinite Craft just plain makes up words and phrases. That’s part of the appeal, you never know what you’ll end up with. And that’s how to make and get Cthulhu in Infinite Craft.