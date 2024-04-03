Category:
How to Make and Get Cthulhu in Infinite Craft

Chris McMullen
Published: Apr 3, 2024 12:28 am
Infinite Craft, with the word Cthulhu in little boxes around the screen.

Want to create an eldritch horror in Infinite Craft? Then you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to make and get Cthulhu in Infinite Craft.

How to Make and Get Cthulhu in Infinite Craft

There are many different ways to make Cthulhu in Infinite Craft. One way is to combine Space Ship and Squid. But to get there you’ve got to through several steps. Here’s the full recipe for making Cthulhu in Infinite Craft.

  1. Fire + Water = Steam
  2. Fire + Steam = Engine
  3. Engine + Wind = Windmill
  4. Wind + Windmill = Electricity
  5. Electricity + Electricity = Lighting
  6. Water + Water = Lake
  7. Lake + Water = Ocean
  8. Lighting + Ocean = Squid
  9. Engine + Engine = Rocket
  10. Rocket + Engine = Space Ship
  11. Space Ship + Squid = Cthulhu

And there you go, you’ve summoned H.P. Lovecraft’s unholy squid-faced menace. I hope you’re happy.

Other ways of making Cthulhu in Infinite Craft

There are many other ways of making Cthulhu in Infinite Craft. Here’s one longer method, courtesy of the Infinite Craft Solver.

  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Dust + Lake = Mud
  • Earth + Tea = Teapot
  • Mud + Water = Swamp
  • Swamp + Teapot = Witch
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Dust + Witch = Broom
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Broom + Dust = Clean
  • Steampunk + Wind = Airship
  • Lake + Ocean = Sea
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Fire + Tree = Ash
  • Clean + Water = Drink
  • Airship + Fire = Crash
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Ash + Dust = Cinder
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Crash + Drink = Hangover
  • Cinder + Stone = Glass
  • Dust + Plant = Pollen
  • Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
  • Glass + Hangover = Morning
  • Planet + Planet = Star
  • Ash + Pollen = Cough
  • Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Morning + Mud = Muddy
  • Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
  • Earth + Star = Moon
  • Cough + Plant = Medicine
  • Duck + Water = Duckling
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Dust + Muddy = Pig
  • Moon + Venus Flytrap = Moonflower
  • Medicine + Water = Potion
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Duck + Duckling = Family
  • Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  • Moonflower + Pig = Piggy Bank
  • Engine + Potion = Rocket
  • Earth + Family = Farm
  • Fire + Typhoon = Volcano
  • Piggy Bank + Planet = Pluto
  • Farm + Rocket = Space Farm
  • Pluto + Volcano = Underworld
  • Space Farm + Water = Space Whale
  • Space Whale + Underworld = Cthulhu

Or if you want another route, you can also use Kraken. For example, Kraken + Monster = Cthulhu

Infinite Craft Recipes that use Cthulhu

So now that you’ve summoned Cthulhu from the depths, what do you do next? Combine this monstrosity with other items, that’s what. Here are some of the combinations I discovered.

  • Cthulhu + Beach = Tentacle
  • Cthulhu + Movie = Lovecraft
  • Cthulhu + Continent = R’leyh
  • Cthulu + Curiosity = Insanity
  • Cthulhu + Princess Leia = Cthulhu Leia

Cthulhu Leia makes zero sense, but sometimes Infinite Craft just plain makes up words and phrases. That’s part of the appeal, you never know what you’ll end up with. And that’s how to make and get Cthulhu in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.