Want to create an eldritch horror in Infinite Craft? Then you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to make and get Cthulhu in Infinite Craft.

How to Make and Get Cthulhu in Infinite Craft

There are many different ways to make Cthulhu in Infinite Craft. One way is to combine Space Ship and Squid. But to get there you’ve got to through several steps. Here’s the full recipe for making Cthulhu in Infinite Craft.

Fire + Water = Steam Fire + Steam = Engine Engine + Wind = Windmill Wind + Windmill = Electricity Electricity + Electricity = Lighting Water + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Ocean Lighting + Ocean = Squid Engine + Engine = Rocket Rocket + Engine = Space Ship Space Ship + Squid = Cthulhu

And there you go, you’ve summoned H.P. Lovecraft’s unholy squid-faced menace. I hope you’re happy.

Other ways of making Cthulhu in Infinite Craft

There are many other ways of making Cthulhu in Infinite Craft. Here’s one longer method, courtesy of the Infinite Craft Solver.

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Water + Water = Lake

Earth + Wind = Dust

Plant + Steam = Tea

Dust + Lake = Mud

Earth + Tea = Teapot

Mud + Water = Swamp

Swamp + Teapot = Witch

Dust + Earth = Planet

Dust + Witch = Broom

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Lake + Water = Ocean

Plant + Plant = Tree

Broom + Dust = Clean

Steampunk + Wind = Airship

Lake + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Fire + Tree = Ash

Clean + Water = Drink

Airship + Fire = Crash

Lava + Sea = Stone

Ash + Dust = Cinder

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Crash + Drink = Hangover

Cinder + Stone = Glass

Dust + Plant = Pollen

Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch

Glass + Hangover = Morning

Planet + Planet = Star

Ash + Pollen = Cough

Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck

Planet + Wind = Storm

Morning + Mud = Muddy

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Earth + Star = Moon

Cough + Plant = Medicine

Duck + Water = Duckling

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Dust + Muddy = Pig

Moon + Venus Flytrap = Moonflower

Medicine + Water = Potion

Fire + Steam = Engine

Duck + Duckling = Family

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Moonflower + Pig = Piggy Bank

Engine + Potion = Rocket

Earth + Family = Farm

Fire + Typhoon = Volcano

Piggy Bank + Planet = Pluto

Farm + Rocket = Space Farm

Pluto + Volcano = Underworld

Space Farm + Water = Space Whale

Space Whale + Underworld = Cthulhu

Or if you want another route, you can also use Kraken. For example, Kraken + Monster = Cthulhu

Infinite Craft Recipes that use Cthulhu

So now that you’ve summoned Cthulhu from the depths, what do you do next? Combine this monstrosity with other items, that’s what. Here are some of the combinations I discovered.

Cthulhu + Beach = Tentacle

Cthulhu + Movie = Lovecraft

Cthulhu + Continent = R’leyh

Cthulu + Curiosity = Insanity

Cthulhu + Princess Leia = Cthulhu Leia

Cthulhu Leia makes zero sense, but sometimes Infinite Craft just plain makes up words and phrases. That’s part of the appeal, you never know what you’ll end up with. And that’s how to make and get Cthulhu in Infinite Craft.

