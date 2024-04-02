Feel like taking on the forces of darkness? Then you’ll need some Holy Water and, thanks to Infinite Craft, you can create it, albeit virtually. So if there’s an exorcism in your future, here’s how to make and get Holy Water in Infinite Craft.
How to Make and Get Holy Water in Infinite Craft
Unlike some recipes, you can make Holy Water in just four steps. Combine Water and Wine to get Holy Water, after first making Wine out of Dandelions. No, really. Here are the steps.
Water + Earth = Plant
Plant + Wind = Dandelion
Dandelion + Water = Wine
Water + Wine = Holy Water
And there you have it, you’ve made Holy Water.
Other Ways of Making Holy Water in Infinite Craft
If you’re looking for a more roundabout route, one that adds a few more ingredients to your Infinite Craft collection, Infinite Craft Solver has another method.
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Water + Water = Lake
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Lake + Ocean = Sea
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Lava + Sea = Stone
- Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
- Dust + Ocean = Sand
- Ocean + Tempest = Tsunami
- Stone + Typhoon = Avalanche
- Duck + Water = Duckling
- Dust + Lake = Mud
- Dust + Sand = Sandstorm
- Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster
- Duck + Duckling = Family
- Mud + Water = Swamp
- Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl
- Earth + Family = Farm
- Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
- Dust Bowl + Wind = Dust Storm
- Farm + Plant = Food
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap
- Engine + Food = Fuel
- Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper
- Flypaper + Fuel = Glue
- Earth + Farm = Field
- Glue + Plant = Vine
- Field + Steam = Fog
- Fog + Vine = Wine
- Water + Wine = Holy Water
Infinite Craft Recipes That Use Holy Water
Now you’ve got Holy Water, you can get mixing it with other items. Here are some of the combinations I uncovered, no prizes for guessing what the first thing I went for was.
Vampire + Holy Water = Dust
Evil + Holy Water = Evaporate
Monster + Holy Water = Vampire
Moon + Holy Water = Werewolf
Fish + Holy Water = Pope
Family + Holy Water = Baptism
Yes, Holy Water made short work of Vampire, but I didn’t anticipate that flinging it a fish turns the fish into the Pope. That’s a miracle no-one saw coming.
That’s how to make and get Holy Water in Infinite Craft, so have fun applying it to all the spooky items in your inventory.