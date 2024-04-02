Category:
How to Make and Get Holy Water in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft with Holy Water in several boxes.

Feel like taking on the forces of darkness? Then you’ll need some Holy Water and, thanks to Infinite Craft, you can create it, albeit virtually. So if there’s an exorcism in your future, here’s how to make and get Holy Water in Infinite Craft.

How to Make and Get Holy Water in Infinite Craft

Unlike some recipes, you can make Holy Water in just four steps. Combine Water and Wine to get Holy Water, after first making Wine out of Dandelions. No, really. Here are the steps.

Water + Earth = Plant
Plant + Wind = Dandelion
Dandelion + Water = Wine
Water + Wine = Holy Water

And there you have it, you’ve made Holy Water.

Other Ways of Making Holy Water in Infinite Craft

If you’re looking for a more roundabout route, one that adds a few more ingredients to your Infinite Craft collection, Infinite Craft Solver has another method.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Plant + Steam = Tea
  • Planet + Wind = Storm
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Storm + Tea = Tempest
  • Lake + Ocean = Sea
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch
  • Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck
  • Dust + Ocean = Sand
  • Ocean + Tempest = Tsunami
  • Stone + Typhoon = Avalanche
  • Duck + Water = Duckling
  • Dust + Lake = Mud
  • Dust + Sand = Sandstorm
  • Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster
  • Duck + Duckling = Family
  • Mud + Water = Swamp
  • Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl
  • Earth + Family = Farm
  • Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap
  • Dust Bowl + Wind = Dust Storm
  • Farm + Plant = Food
  • Fire + Steam = Engine
  • Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap
  • Engine + Food = Fuel
  • Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper
  • Flypaper + Fuel = Glue
  • Earth + Farm = Field
  • Glue + Plant = Vine
  • Field + Steam = Fog
  • Fog + Vine = Wine
  • Water + Wine = Holy Water

Infinite Craft Recipes That Use Holy Water

Now you’ve got Holy Water, you can get mixing it with other items. Here are some of the combinations I uncovered, no prizes for guessing what the first thing I went for was.

Vampire + Holy Water = Dust
Evil + Holy Water = Evaporate
Monster + Holy Water = Vampire
Moon + Holy Water = Werewolf
Fish + Holy Water = Pope
Family + Holy Water = Baptism

Yes, Holy Water made short work of Vampire, but I didn’t anticipate that flinging it a fish turns the fish into the Pope. That’s a miracle no-one saw coming.

That’s how to make and get Holy Water in Infinite Craft, so have fun applying it to all the spooky items in your inventory.

Read Article How to Make and Get Change in Infinite Craft
Barack Obama against a background in Infinite Craft with "change" written in boxes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
How to Make and Get Change in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Apr 2, 2024
Read Article What Is Pokemon Kaizo Ironmon? How To Play Hardest Pokemon Challenge
Screenshot of a Pokemon battle in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl with the words Kaizo Ironmon in the corner
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Is Pokemon Kaizo Ironmon? How To Play Hardest Pokemon Challenge
Amanda Kay Oaks Amanda Kay Oaks Apr 2, 2024
Read Article How to Make TV in Infinite Craft
TV in Infinite Craft.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Make TV in Infinite Craft
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 2, 2024
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.