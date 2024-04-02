Feel like taking on the forces of darkness? Then you’ll need some Holy Water and, thanks to Infinite Craft, you can create it, albeit virtually. So if there’s an exorcism in your future, here’s how to make and get Holy Water in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make and Get Holy Water in Infinite Craft

Unlike some recipes, you can make Holy Water in just four steps. Combine Water and Wine to get Holy Water, after first making Wine out of Dandelions. No, really. Here are the steps.

Water + Earth = Plant

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Dandelion + Water = Wine

Water + Wine = Holy Water

And there you have it, you’ve made Holy Water.

Other Ways of Making Holy Water in Infinite Craft

If you’re looking for a more roundabout route, one that adds a few more ingredients to your Infinite Craft collection, Infinite Craft Solver has another method.



Earth + Wind = Dust

Fire + Water = Steam

Earth + Water = Plant

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Water = Lake

Plant + Steam = Tea

Planet + Wind = Storm

Lake + Water = Ocean

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Storm + Tea = Tempest

Lake + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch

Tea + Tempest = Typhoon

Lava + Sea = Stone

Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck

Dust + Ocean = Sand

Ocean + Tempest = Tsunami

Stone + Typhoon = Avalanche

Duck + Water = Duckling

Dust + Lake = Mud

Dust + Sand = Sandstorm

Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster

Duck + Duckling = Family

Mud + Water = Swamp

Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl

Earth + Family = Farm

Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap

Dust Bowl + Wind = Dust Storm

Farm + Plant = Food

Fire + Steam = Engine

Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap

Engine + Food = Fuel

Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper

Flypaper + Fuel = Glue

Earth + Farm = Field

Glue + Plant = Vine

Field + Steam = Fog

Fog + Vine = Wine

Water + Wine = Holy Water

Infinite Craft Recipes That Use Holy Water

Now you’ve got Holy Water, you can get mixing it with other items. Here are some of the combinations I uncovered, no prizes for guessing what the first thing I went for was.

Vampire + Holy Water = Dust

Evil + Holy Water = Evaporate

Monster + Holy Water = Vampire

Moon + Holy Water = Werewolf

Fish + Holy Water = Pope

Family + Holy Water = Baptism

Yes, Holy Water made short work of Vampire, but I didn’t anticipate that flinging it a fish turns the fish into the Pope. That’s a miracle no-one saw coming.

That’s how to make and get Holy Water in Infinite Craft, so have fun applying it to all the spooky items in your inventory.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more