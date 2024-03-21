Category:
How to Make Diamond in Infinite Craft

Mar 21, 2024
Diamond in Infinite Craft.

Life isn’t about the material things, but having a diamond in your jewelry box never hurts. That’s probably why so many gamers out there are trying to get their hands on some bling in Infinite Craft. Here’s how to make Diamond in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Diamond in Infinite Craft

Charcoal and Dust in Infinite Craft. This image is part of an article about how to make Diamond in Infinite Craft.

If you’re looking to add Diamon to your Infinite Craft arsenal, you’ll have to combine Dust and Charcoal. For those familiar with Infinite Craft, you should know that it isn’t a tall order, as Dust is one of the easiest elements to create and part of countless recipes. However, to ensure nothing is lost in translation, it’s best to follow the recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver, which only features seven steps:

First ElementSecond ElementResulting Element
EarthWaterPlant
PlantPlant Tree
EarthWindDust
DustTreeWood
FireWoodCampfire
CampfireEarthCharcoal
Charcoal DustDiamond

If you’re looking for a recipe that unlocks other elements, such as Coal, here’s another way to make Diamond, uncovered by the good people at Dot Esports:

First ElementSecond ElementResulting Element
EarthWindDust
PlantPlantTree
DustTreeWood
FireWoodCampfire
CampfireEarthCharcoal
CharcoalCharcoalCoal
CoalFireDiamond

Related: How to Make & Get Cat in Infinite Craft

Recipes That Use Diamond in Infinite Craft

Now that you have all the Diamond you need, you’ll be able to make all sorts of things in Infinite Craft. My personal favorite is Diamond + Sword = Excalibur, but if you feel love in the air and want to pop the question, Diamond + Ring = Engagement might be up your alley.

And that’s how to make Diamond in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

