Life isn’t about the material things, but having a diamond in your jewelry box never hurts. That’s probably why so many gamers out there are trying to get their hands on some bling in Infinite Craft. Here’s how to make Diamond in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Diamond in Infinite Craft

If you’re looking to add Diamon to your Infinite Craft arsenal, you’ll have to combine Dust and Charcoal. For those familiar with Infinite Craft, you should know that it isn’t a tall order, as Dust is one of the easiest elements to create and part of countless recipes. However, to ensure nothing is lost in translation, it’s best to follow the recipe provided by Infinite Craft Solver, which only features seven steps:

First Element Second Element Resulting Element Earth Water Plant Plant Plant Tree Earth Wind Dust Dust Tree Wood Fire Wood Campfire Campfire Earth Charcoal Charcoal Dust Diamond

If you’re looking for a recipe that unlocks other elements, such as Coal, here’s another way to make Diamond, uncovered by the good people at Dot Esports:

First Element Second Element Resulting Element Earth Wind Dust Plant Plant Tree Dust Tree Wood Fire Wood Campfire Campfire Earth Charcoal Charcoal Charcoal Coal Coal Fire Diamond

Recipes That Use Diamond in Infinite Craft

Now that you have all the Diamond you need, you’ll be able to make all sorts of things in Infinite Craft. My personal favorite is Diamond + Sword = Excalibur, but if you feel love in the air and want to pop the question, Diamond + Ring = Engagement might be up your alley.

And that’s how to make Diamond in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.