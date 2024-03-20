Category:
How to Make & Get City in Infinite Craft

Chris McMullen
Published: Mar 19, 2024 08:25 pm
City in Infinite Craft. A white screen with the word city written in many small boxes.

Infinite Craft lets you build pretty much anything your heart desires. So, what if you want to build your own city? You won’t need rock and roll, but you will need the recipe. Here’s how to make City in Infinite Craft.

How to Get City in Infinite Craft

To make City in Infinite Craft, you just have to combine Town and Town. But to make Town, you’ll have to go through a few steps, including creating Human. Here’s how to make City from start to finish.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Earth + Dust = Planet
  • Dust + Dust = Sand
  • Sand + Sand = Desert
  • Desert + Planet = Mars
  • Mars + Earth = Life
  • Life + Earth = Human
  • Human + Human = Family
  • Family + Family = Village
  • Village + Village = Town
  • Town + Town = City

And there you go. Now you have City and, if you didn’t already have it, Human as well.

Additional Ways to Make City in Infinite Craft

But are there other ways to make City in Infinite Craft? There are plenty, some longer than others. Sportskeeda, for example, has a shorter, eight-step solution, which is as follows.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Water + Dust = Mud
  • Earth + Mud = Clay
  • Clay + Clay = Brick
  • Brick + Brick = Wall
  • Wall + Brick = House
  • House + House = Town
  • Town + Town = City

Their solution skips people entirely and goes through bricks, which is a neat alternative approach. Plus, it’s a few steps shorter, if you don’t mind missing out on Human.

Recipes That Use City in Infinite Craft

Once you’ve made City, you can combine it with other items to make a whole host of Infinite Craft creations. Here are some of the recipes that use City in Infinite Craft.

  • City + Cinema = Hollywood
  • City + City = Metropolis
  • City + Chaos = Riot
  • City + Cleopatra = Egypt
  • City + Clean = Utopia

Unlocking Metropolis will also let you make and kill Superman, if you’re so inclined. And that’s how to make City in Infinite Craft, as well as some tips on where to go from here.

Infinite Craft
