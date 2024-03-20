How to Make & Get City in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft lets you build pretty much anything your heart desires. So, what if you want to build your own city? You won’t need rock and roll, but you will need the recipe. Here’s how to make City in Infinite Craft.

How to Get City in Infinite Craft

To make City in Infinite Craft, you just have to combine Town and Town. But to make Town, you’ll have to go through a few steps, including creating Human. Here’s how to make City from start to finish.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Earth + Dust = Planet

Dust + Dust = Sand

Sand + Sand = Desert

Desert + Planet = Mars

Mars + Earth = Life

Life + Earth = Human

Human + Human = Family

Family + Family = Village

Village + Village = Town

Town + Town = City

And there you go. Now you have City and, if you didn’t already have it, Human as well.

Additional Ways to Make City in Infinite Craft

But are there other ways to make City in Infinite Craft? There are plenty, some longer than others. Sportskeeda, for example, has a shorter, eight-step solution, which is as follows.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Water + Dust = Mud

Earth + Mud = Clay

Clay + Clay = Brick

Brick + Brick = Wall

Wall + Brick = House

House + House = Town

Town + Town = City

Their solution skips people entirely and goes through bricks, which is a neat alternative approach. Plus, it’s a few steps shorter, if you don’t mind missing out on Human.

Recipes That Use City in Infinite Craft

Once you’ve made City, you can combine it with other items to make a whole host of Infinite Craft creations. Here are some of the recipes that use City in Infinite Craft.

City + Cinema = Hollywood

City + City = Metropolis

City + Chaos = Riot

City + Cleopatra = Egypt

City + Clean = Utopia

Unlocking Metropolis will also let you make and kill Superman, if you’re so inclined. And that’s how to make City in Infinite Craft, as well as some tips on where to go from here.