Infinite Craft lets you make all sorts of things, from rocks to rocket ships. But what if, instead of heading to the stars, you want something to chill you out? Here’s how to make & get Weed in Infinite Craft.

How to Make & Get Weed in Infinite Craft

To make Weed in Infinite Craft you need to combine Dandelion + Plant. But there are a couple of steps you’ll need first. Here’s the step-by-step recipe for making Weed.

Water + Earth = Plant

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Dandelion + Plant = Weed

And there you have it, you’ve made Weed. Okay, it may not be the Weed you were thinking off, but Infinite Craft trades off both meanings of a word so when you try combining with other items you should get some interesting results.

Other Ways to Make & Get Weed in Infinite Craft

There are other ways to make Weed in Infinite Craft. Our sister site, Dot Esports also came up with the ‘prison break’ method, which is as follows:

Water + Water = Lake

Earth + Wind = Dust

Water + Wind = Wave

Wave + Wave = Tsunami

Dust + Water = Mud

Mud + Fire = Brick

Lake + Water = Ocean

Earth + Water = Plant

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Sea + Lava = Stone

Ocean + Stone = Island

Island + Brick = Prison

Prison + Tsunami = Prison Break

Plant + Prison Break = Weed

Recipes that use Weed in Infinite Craft

Once you’ve got Weed, my advice is to just combine it with everything. Here are a few interesting combinations I came across.

Weed + Viking = Berserker

Weed + Human = Stoner

Weed + Car = Bong

Weed + Cat = Catnip

Weed + Bacon = Munchies

Weed + Pain = Medicine

As you can tell, even though the symbol for Weed could just as easily be a garden weed, Infinite Craft treats it as the Devil’s lettuce. So throw it together with the items in your inventory and see what you end up with. And that’s how to make & get Weed in Infinite Craft.