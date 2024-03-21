Category:
Video Games
How to Make & Get Weed in Infinite Craft

Chris McMullen
Published: Mar 21, 2024 03:13 pm
Several boxes with the word Weed written on them, in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft lets you make all sorts of things, from rocks to rocket ships. But what if, instead of heading to the stars, you want something to chill you out? Here’s how to make & get Weed in Infinite Craft.

How to Make & Get Weed in Infinite Craft

To make Weed in Infinite Craft you need to combine Dandelion + Plant. But there are a couple of steps you’ll need first. Here’s the step-by-step recipe for making Weed.

  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  • Dandelion + Plant = Weed

And there you have it, you’ve made Weed. Okay, it may not be the Weed you were thinking off, but Infinite Craft trades off both meanings of a word so when you try combining with other items you should get some interesting results.

Other Ways to Make & Get Weed in Infinite Craft

There are other ways to make Weed in Infinite Craft. Our sister site, Dot Esports also came up with the ‘prison break’ method, which is as follows:

  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Wave + Wave = Tsunami
  • Dust + Water = Mud
  • Mud + Fire = Brick
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Earth + Water = Plant
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Sea + Lava = Stone
  • Ocean + Stone = Island
  • Island + Brick = Prison
  • Prison + Tsunami = Prison Break
  • Plant + Prison Break = Weed

Recipes that use Weed in Infinite Craft

Once you’ve got Weed, my advice is to just combine it with everything. Here are a few interesting combinations I came across.

  • Weed + Viking = Berserker
  • Weed + Human = Stoner
  • Weed + Car = Bong
  • Weed + Cat = Catnip
  • Weed + Bacon = Munchies
  • Weed + Pain = Medicine

As you can tell, even though the symbol for Weed could just as easily be a garden weed, Infinite Craft treats it as the Devil’s lettuce. So throw it together with the items in your inventory and see what you end up with. And that’s how to make & get Weed in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.