Everyone loves the movies, right? Sure, it’ll cost you an arm and a leg for a small bucket of popcorn, but that’s all part of the experience. So, to replicate the experience, here’s how to make Movie in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Movie in Infinite Craft
To make Movie in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to work your way through making Glass, then Window, then Stage, and Theatre. Here’s the recipe that’ll get you there:
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Dust = Sand
- Sand + Fire = Glass
- Glass + Glass = Window
- Window + Wind = Curtain
- Curtain + Mountain = Stage
- Stage + Stage = Theater
- Theater + Fire = Movie
That’s what it takes to make Movie. So now you’ve got Movie, all that’s left is to put it together with your other creations and fill your screen with films, right? Surprisingly, yes.
Related: How to Make Money in Infinite Craft
The way Infinite Craft works, it makes some odd leaps of logic. Powered by AI, there’s some sort of word association going on, so the items you produce by combining two items can be odd, to say the least. But when it comes to movies, most of Infinite Craft‘s choices do make some kind of sense. Sure, Movie + Forest might make you think Blair Witch, but Avatar isn’t a big stretch.
Here’s what happened when I put Movie together with my existing item bank:
- Movie + Forest = Avatar
- Movie + Fish = Jaws
- Movie + Fuel = Film
- Movie + Pirate = Pirates of the Carribbean
- Movie + Genie = Aladdin
- Movie + Fruit = Fruit Ninja
- Movie + Geneticist = Gattaca
- Movie + Multiverse = Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Movie + Nurse = Horror
- Movie + Hitler = Inglorious Basterds
- Movie + Car = Drive-In
And that’s how to make Movie in Infinite Craft. Have fun creating your own combinations, and see if you can recreate any of your favorite films. I’m still working on whipping up John Carpenter’s The Thing, but I’ll get there.
Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!