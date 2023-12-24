How to Make Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Just like fellow social simulation games Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, Disney Dreamlight Valley lets players gather ingredients to cook up various recipes. This extends to the game’s first premium DLC expansion A Rift in Time.

One of the dishes added to Disney Dreamlight Valley through this expansion is Ruby Masoor Dal, a three-star meal based on a traditional Indian lentil soup, Masoor Dal. Consuming a helping of Ruby Masoor Dal restores 405 energy to the player character or, alternatively, can be sold for 357 Star Coins. Here’s how to cook Ruby Masoor Dal and how to obtain the ingredients for the expansion-exclusive dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Ruby Masoor Dal Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order to make Ruby Masoor Dal, players need one helping of Ruby Lentils, one helping of Chili Pepper, and one helping of Tomato. However, in order to obtain these ingredients, players need to do more than simply purchase the A Rift in Time expansion and access the new region of Eternity Isle added to the game. Additional biomes must be unlocked and quests must be completed in order to get access to these three ingredients.

Where to Get Ingredients for the Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Fully grown tomatoes

Ruby Lentil Seeds can be obtained from the fully upgraded Goofy stall in the Wild Tangle biome on Eternity Isle, accessible after completing the “The Sands in the Hourglass” quest. After purchasing both Scrooge McDuck upgrades for Goofy’s stall, the player can purchase Ruby Lentil Seeds for 250 Star Coins per bag. Each plot of planted seeds takes two hours to grow after watering, with three Ruby Lentils per crop.

Chili Pepper Seeds can be obtained without the A Rift in Time expansion and are available to purchase from Goofy at Sunlit Plateau for 20 Star Coins. After purchasing the first upgrade for Goofy’s stall at Glittering Dunes on Eternity Isle, players can also purchase Chili Pepper Seeds from him there. Chili Pepper Seeds take 45 minutes to grow after watering, but do grow 10% faster at Sunlit Plateau.

Tomato Seeds can be purchased from Goofy at Dazzle Beach after purchasing the first upgrade, for eight Star Coins per bag of seeds. For those with access to Eternity Isle, players can purchase Tomato Seeds immediately from Goofy in Wild Tangle, again, after completing “The Sands in the Hourglass” quest. Tomato Seeds take two waterings and approximately one hour to grow, yielding three tomatoes per crop. Fully grown tomatoes are occasionally available for purchase from Goofy at Dazzle Beach for 33 Star Coins each.

And that’s how to make Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Once you have purchased the A Rift in Time expansion and upgraded Goofy’s stall in Wild Tangle, you should be good to go.