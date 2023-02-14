At the beginning of Hogwarts Legacy you are handed a borrowed wand but, shortly after you’ve settled down at Hogwarts, the game lets you head to Hogsmeade to choose your own. At Ollivanders you can customize your wand, choose its length, material, flexibility, and more. So how do you make the best wand selection for Hogwarts Legacy’s gameplay?

You select your own wand but it doesn’t make a difference to how Hogwarts Legacy plays.

Surprisingly, the wand you select doesn’t affect how the game plays at all. In Hogwarts Legacy, wand selection is a cosmetic choice.

Some options affect how your wand looks, while some others, such as wood type and wand core, don’t alter it all. It’s not the same as wielding a staff in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. You’ll get access to the same spells no matter what you choose.

So why bother customizing your wand at all? There are two reasons — first, it could give you a sense of ownership, even though it doesn’t change the way the game plays. Also, you can create a wand that comes close to those of existing Harry Potter characters. Though you may have to find the right wand handle (collected throughout the game) to complete the look.

Can you change your wand later?

Can you change your wand, or go back and redesign it? No, you can’t. You only get one wand and there are no new, upgraded wands later on. Also, once you’ve designed your wand, that’s it, you won’t see the wand customization screen until you start a new game.

So, the best wand selection is the wand design you like the most. And that’s all you need to know about selecting your wand in Hogwarts Legacy.