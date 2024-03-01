Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Make Universe in Infinite Craft

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 03:35 pm
Universe in Infinite Craft

If there’s one thing guaranteed to make you feel like a god, it’s building the universe. And, thanks to Infinite Craft, you can do just that. And from there on, you can smash it together with whatever you like. Here, then, is how to make Universe in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Universe in Infinite Craft

To make Universe in Infinite Craft, follow these steps. This solution comes courtesy of Infinite Craft Solver, and while some of the Solver’s solutions are a bit long-winded, I’ve yet to find a quicker route than this one.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Water + Water = Lake
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Dust + Earth – Planet
  • Lake + Water = Ocean
  • Planet + Steam = Steampunk
  • Ocean + Ocean = Sea
  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate
  • Lava + Sea = Stone
  • Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship
  • Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge
  • Steam + Stonehenge = Time
  • Planet + Time = Universe

Related: How to Make Sandbox in Infinite Craft

Congratulations! You’ve created Universe! So, what do you do now? Put Universe together with all sorts of items, that’s what. Here are some of the curious creations that result from combining Universe with something else:

  • Universe + War = Chaos
  • Universe + Tree = Tree of Life
  • Universe + Universe = Multiverse
  • Universe + Nightmare = Dark Matter
  • Universe + Oil = Black Hole
  • Universe + Nuclear = Big Bang
  • Universe + Peace = Yin Yang
  • Universe + Monster = Cthulhu
  • Universe + Fish = Pisces

It’s also worth messing round with the Multiverse. For example, Multiverse + Superman = Superman Prime. Then, there’s also Multiverse + Minecraft = Minecraftia. Sadly, combining Aquaman with Multiverse doesn’t result in Aquaman Prime or any kind of multiversal variant, possibly because Aquaman is just the worst.

Have fun messing with the universe and the multiverse. And if you do reset your Infinite Craft progress (not a good idea), following those steps will give you Universe back – just be more careful this time. So, that’s how to make how to make Universe in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun. If you’re looking for more guides for Infinite Craft, stay tuned to the Escapist!

Post Tag:
Infinite Craft
related content
Read Article All Chocobo Types & Where to Find Them in FF7 Rebirth
FF7 Rebirth Cloud and Chocobo
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Chocobo Types & Where to Find Them in FF7 Rebirth
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Tips for Playing Queen’s Blood in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
An image from the Card Carnival in Costa del Sol showing a Queen's Blood match as part of an article on how to clear all of those puzzles in Final Fantasy 7 FF7 Rebirth.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Tips for Playing Queen’s Blood in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 1, 2024
Read Article All Habitat Heroes Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO
A full-size image for the Habitat Heroes event in Monopoly GO showing two people digging a hole in the ground as they stand between two trees.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Habitat Heroes Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Chocobo Types & Where to Find Them in FF7 Rebirth
FF7 Rebirth Cloud and Chocobo
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Chocobo Types & Where to Find Them in FF7 Rebirth
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Tips for Playing Queen’s Blood in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
An image from the Card Carnival in Costa del Sol showing a Queen's Blood match as part of an article on how to clear all of those puzzles in Final Fantasy 7 FF7 Rebirth.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Tips for Playing Queen’s Blood in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 1, 2024
Read Article All Habitat Heroes Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO
A full-size image for the Habitat Heroes event in Monopoly GO showing two people digging a hole in the ground as they stand between two trees.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Habitat Heroes Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Mar 1, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Freelance contributor at The Escapist. I've returned to writing about games after a couple of career changes, with my recent stint lasting five-plus years. I hope, through my writing work, to settle the karmic debt I incurred by persuading my parents to buy a Mega CD. Aside from writing for The Escapist, I also cover news and more for GameSpew. I've also been published at other sites including VG247, Space, and more. My tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though I'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based.