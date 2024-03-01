If there’s one thing guaranteed to make you feel like a god, it’s building the universe. And, thanks to Infinite Craft, you can do just that. And from there on, you can smash it together with whatever you like. Here, then, is how to make Universe in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Universe in Infinite Craft

To make Universe in Infinite Craft, follow these steps. This solution comes courtesy of Infinite Craft Solver, and while some of the Solver’s solutions are a bit long-winded, I’ve yet to find a quicker route than this one.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Water + Water = Lake

Fire + Water = Steam

Dust + Earth – Planet

Lake + Water = Ocean

Planet + Steam = Steampunk

Ocean + Ocean = Sea

Earth + Fire = Lava

Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate

Lava + Sea = Stone

Steam + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Pirate Ship

Steampunk Pirate Ship + Stone = Stonehenge

Steam + Stonehenge = Time

Planet + Time = Universe

Congratulations! You’ve created Universe! So, what do you do now? Put Universe together with all sorts of items, that’s what. Here are some of the curious creations that result from combining Universe with something else:

Universe + War = Chaos

Universe + Tree = Tree of Life

Universe + Universe = Multiverse

Universe + Nightmare = Dark Matter

Universe + Oil = Black Hole

Universe + Nuclear = Big Bang

Universe + Peace = Yin Yang

Universe + Monster = Cthulhu

Universe + Fish = Pisces

It’s also worth messing round with the Multiverse. For example, Multiverse + Superman = Superman Prime. Then, there’s also Multiverse + Minecraft = Minecraftia. Sadly, combining Aquaman with Multiverse doesn’t result in Aquaman Prime or any kind of multiversal variant, possibly because Aquaman is just the worst.

Have fun messing with the universe and the multiverse. And if you do reset your Infinite Craft progress (not a good idea), following those steps will give you Universe back – just be more careful this time. So, that’s how to make how to make Universe in Infinite Craft.

Infinite Craft is available now on Neal.fun.