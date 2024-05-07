Is Hades 2 Coming to Xbox and PlayStation?

Hades 2 is out now in Early Access, and PC players have been loving the game. But what about folks on console? Here’s what you need to know about whether Hades II is coming to Xbox and PlayStation.

Is Hades 2 Releasing on Xbox and PlayStation?

Hades 2 is coming to Xbox and PlayStation, but you’ll have to wait at least till the game’s final PC release. Developer Supergiant Games has confirmed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Mac. But they haven’t said whether it’ll be a simultaneous release with the final PC 1.0 version or if it’ll arrive later.

What we do know is that the Steam Early Access version of Hades 2, the version that’s out now, is PC only. Microsoft does have its Game Preview program, and while Sony doesn’t do early access often, some such titles have cropped on PlayStation. However, despite this, Hades 2’s Early Access version is not landing on console.

Why? Supergiant Games hasn’t given a specific reason, but it’s likely that it’d be more trouble to juggle three or even four platforms. Baldur’s Gate 3, brilliant as it is, also only got an Early Access release on Steam, later arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The same goes for the Nintendo Switch, too. Hades II is on the handheld console, but it only arrived at the full 1.0 release – not before. Supergiant Games has confirmed that the game is in Early Access until at least the end of 2024, so we can fully expect Hades 2 to release on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch devices sometime in 2025 if there’s no delay.

Hades 2 Early Access is available now on PC.

