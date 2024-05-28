You can choose between five secondary pistols in XDefiant, all of which have their strengths and weaknesses. However, perhaps the best of the bunch is the 93R, and I have a fantastic loadout for the three-round burst pistol.

Best 93R Loadout in XDefiant

Like all the other pistols in XDefiant, the 93R doesn’t have access to nearly as many attachments as a regular gun. This means your loadout options are limited, but there are still some key attachments you want to equip to ensure your 93R performs at optimal levels.

Muzzle : Muzzle Booster

: Muzzle Booster Optic : Reflex Sight

: Reflex Sight Magazine : Quick Mag

: Quick Mag Rear Grip : Quick Draw

: Quick Draw Stock: N/A

The 93R in XDefiant. Screenshot by The Escapist

For starters, let’s address why I have chosen not to include a stock on the loadout. XDefiant offers only two choices for a stock on the 93R, the Reinforced and the Lightweight. Both choices offer improvements to accuracy or mobility while harming the other. The negatives of either stock outweigh the positives, so it’s better to just run four attachments instead of the customary five.

Moving on, the Muzzle Booster improves the 93R’s rate of fire, which is highly important for burst-fire weapons. This increases your time-to-kill with the pistol by allowing you to fire more shots faster. Next, I have the Reflex Sight as my preferred optic, but you can feel to change this how you see fit. If you prefer the iron sights of the 93R, then you can omit this attachment entirely as well.

The Quick Mag is the best magazine to choose since it doesn’t hurt your movement speed while boosting reload speed. Movement speed is an important stat for a secondary, as you want to use it to move around the map quicker. Finally, Quick Draw is your best option for a rear grip, increasing sprint-to-fire speed so you can pull out the 93R faster after sprinting.

And that’s the best 93R loadout in XDefiant.

XDefiant is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

