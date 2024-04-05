If you’ve got a dream farm layout in mind for Stardew Valley, having a massive immovable object in the way isn’t ideal. For many players, that object is the greenhouse, which is useful once you’ve unlocked it but definitely takes up space. Thankfully, players actually can move the greenhouse in Stardew Valley, if you know how.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the Greenhouse in Stardew Valley

Screenshot by The Escapist

When you first inherit grandpa’s farm in Stardew Valley, you’ll notice a broken old glass building on the property. Early in the game, this structure is pretty much useless, serving more as an obstacle than anything. But once you restore the greenhouse, you can use it to grow plants outside of their typical season, adding to your farm revenue and letting you grow produce crops even in the winter.

Repairing the greenhouse is one of the rewards from the Junimo in the Community Center. Specifically, you’ll need to complete the pantry bundle to encourage your tiny friends to fix the greenhouse for you.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you do, you’ll wake up the next morning to find that the Junimo came to the farm overnight and fixed the greenhouse. At this point, you can grow crops outside their season by planting them inside. You’ll also finally be able to move the building so it’s no longer in the way of your all your farm layout plans.

If you decide to go the Joja Mart route and purchase a membership, you’ll need to take a different path to unlock the greenhouse, since the Community Center will become a Joja Mart warehouse. In this case, head to Joja Mart and speak with Morris. He’ll let you use the Community Development Form, where you’ll find a Greenhouse project. This pricey production will restore your greenhouse, at which point you can use it just like you would a Junimo-repaired one.

How to Move the Greenhouse in Stardew Valley

Once your greenhouse is restored to its former glory, you can move it by visiting Robin’s house during her Carpenter Shop hours of 9 AM to 8 PM. The shop is closed on Tuesdays and closes early at 4 PM on Fridays, so keep that in mind when planning your big move.

Inside the Carpenter Shop, head to the counter and speak with Robin. In the shop menu, head to the “Construct Farm Buildings” option.

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll see a list of buildings that you can ask Robin to make for you. However, along the bottom of the menu there are several icons you can click. The second icon from the left shows two arrows crossed diagonally. Hover over this icon and you’ll see the words “Move Buildings.”

Screenshot by The Escapist

Click on the “Move Buildings” icon and you’ll be able to scroll through your farm and select any buildings you’d like to move. To move the greenhouse, hover your cursor over it so that it turns green, then click.

Screenshot by The Escapist

This will let you move the building to any free space on your farm map. Keep in mind you’ll need to clear out the spot before speaking to Robin, as she won’t move your building to a space already covered in trees, rocks, or other objects.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Click again in the spot where you’d like to move your greenhouse, and it will instantly reappear in that location. You can then back out of the menu and take care of any other business you have with Robin. When you head back to your farm, you’ll see that the greenhouse is now in its new location.

This method works for pretty much any other building on your farm, so you can easily redesign the layout however you please. If, like me, you spent years thinking you couldn’t move buildings without mods, knowing about this menu option is a true game changer.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more