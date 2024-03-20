Bookseller Shop Hours & Inventory in Stardew Valley

The Bookseller has come to town in Stardew Valley‘s 1.6 update, and he has books for sale that hold knowledge and mystical powers. However, his limited schedule and high prices make each new volume and investment.

The Bookseller’s shop introduces a new, small area for players to visit and offers a list of books to read for perks. These range from boosts in skill levels to enhanced abilities in speed, defense, and more. The Bookseller comes to Stardew Valley twice a month, and players will want to make sure they have their cash ready to go when he lands with his wares.

Where to find the Bookseller in Stardew Valley

As we have broken down in our guide about the Bookseller’s location, players can find him behind the Joja Mart on the new raised platform in Strardew Valley.

To get to the Bookseller, take the stairs hidden behind the Joja Mart, and head to the back where a table and crates normally sit empty. He first appears starting Spring 11 of Year 1.

When Is The Bookseller Open in Stardew Valley – Shop Hours

The Bookseller is open in Stardew Valley every 11 and 21 of each season for the full day. Players can visit at any time during the allotted days to sell books they have found or snag new volumes.

Bookseller Inventory & Prices in Stardew Valley

The Bookseller has a range of books with different benefits players can purchase in Stardew Valley. Below are all the options we have encountered so far in the 1.6 update.

Spring Volumes

Book of Stars: 15,000 Gold – Read this book to gain experience in all skills.

15,000 Gold – Read this book to gain experience in all skills. Woodcutter’s Weekly : 10,000 Gold – Read this to gain some experience in Foraging.

: 10,000 Gold – Read this to gain some experience in Foraging. Mining Monthly : 8,000 Gold – Read this to gain some experience in Mining.

: 8,000 Gold – Read this to gain some experience in Mining. Stardew Valley Almanac : 5,000 Gold – Read this to gain some experience in Farming.

: 5,000 Gold – Read this to gain some experience in Farming. Way of the Wind Part 1 : 15,000 Gold – Read this to run a little bit faster.

: 15,000 Gold – Read this to run a little bit faster. Horse: The Book : 25,000 Gold – Read this to gain a little extra speed while riding a horse.

: 25,000 Gold – Read this to gain a little extra speed while riding a horse. Ol Slitherlegs : 25,000 Gold – Read this to run a lot faster through grass and crops.

: 25,000 Gold – Read this to run a lot faster through grass and crops. Price Catalog: 3,000 Gold – Read this to see the sale value of your items.

At this time, it isn’t known if these books can be purchased multiple times for additional experience boosts, or if the catalog of available books will change throughout the seasons. However, we will update this guide as more information about the Bookseller in Stardew Valley is discovered.