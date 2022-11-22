Before it made time-looping shooter Deathloop, Arkane Studios was responsible for the Dishonored series of games. Partly inspired by the original Thief trilogy, the games see you sneaking, slashing, and magicking your way around a wealth of wonderfully realized levels. They’re an awful lot of fun, especially if you were let down by the Thief reboot. However, with names like Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and DLC such as The Brigmore Witches, how are you to know which order to play the Dishonored games in? And which, if any, downloadable content should you tackle?

Well, to get the full story, you’ll need to play the games in the order below.

How to Play the Dishonored Games in Chronological Order

Dishonored The Knife of Dunwall (Dishonored DLC) The Brigmore Witches (Dishonored DLC) Dishonored II Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Do you have to play Dishonored’s DLC? Not exactly, and you won’t be left scratching your head if you don’t dive into The Knife of Dunwall and The Brigmore Witches. But if you do play the DLC, you’ll get more out of the trilogy. You’ll understand how certain characters fit into the world, and when you meet them again, you’ll appreciate them more.

Besides which, if you buy the Definitive Edition of Dishonored, available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, you’ll get the DLC included. And yes, we know there have been some shoddy pieces of DLC over the years, (We’re looking at you, Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising.) but Dishonored’s DLC is absolutely worth your time.

And that’s how to play the Dishonored games in order. We hope you enjoy the sneaky, stabby road you’re about to embark on.