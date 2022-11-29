How to Play the Lego Star Wars Games in Order

The most astonishing thing about Lego Star Wars is that, with the first kit released in 1999, it took seven years to get a Lego Star Wars game. Now, there are six of them, released over the course of 17 years. But with all those games, just how do you play the Lego Star Wars games in order?

Playing the Lego Star Wars Games in Order Is Complicated

The short answer is — you don’t, as you really only need to play two out of the six games. We’ll explain why in a moment. But first, okay, we’ll back up and give you the order in which all the Lego Star Wars games were released:

Lego Star Wars: The Video Game (2005)

(2005) Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (2006)

(2006) Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga (2007)

(2007) Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars (2011)

(2011) Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2016)

(2016) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (2022)

Playing them in that order will let you see how the games, all developed by Traveller’s Tales, evolved over time. Though given that the first Lego Star Wars game came out in 2005, you might have to dig around the galaxy’s bargain bins to get a copy.

However, 2007’s Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga is essentially a compilation of the first two games, and 2022’s Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which covers all nine main Star Wars movies, features all-new levels for every single movie. If you don’t feel the need to play through the events of the same movie twice (even if each game offers different levels), then you can safely skip The Complete Saga and The Force Awakens in favor of the levels offered by The Skywalker Saga.

In that case, to play Lego Star Wars in order, you’ll need just two games: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars. Then you can play the games / levels in this order:

1. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Episode II: Attack of the Clones

2. Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

Play the whole game.

3. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Episode IV: A New Hope

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker

(For reference, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars is available chiefly on Wii, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC.)

And there you go. Lego Star Wars III: The Clone Wars is based on the animated series and features the events between Episode II and Episode III. Then it’s back to the movies, and by the time you set your joypad down after Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you’ll have seen the best the Lego Star Wars games have to offer and experienced the saga in order.