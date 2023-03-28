The genie is out of the lamp. Nintendo announced the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED, so the next big question is how people can actually preorder the thing. Well, as usual, it will probably involve some luck and patience (and maybe following Twitter deals guru Wario64), but we do have actionable information to go off of. Just prepare to shell out $359.99 and tax.

Where and How to Preorder the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED

First of all, Best Buy has opened preorders for the ToTK Switch OLED while supplies last. The ToTK Pro Controller is also available to preorder, as is the carrying case.

At GameStop, it is now confirmed that you must preorder the ToTK Switch OLED in store only and not online, even though a placeholder page for it is live. However, in-store quantities are said to be “extremely limited,” as in “single digits” for local stores, and there are currently anecdotal reports that not every store is currently accepting preorders. The Pro Controller and carrying case are available to preorder now online though.

Target has a listing live to preorder the console.

Amazon does not yet have a listing for this Switch unit. Walmart too does not yet have any listing for the console. This is likely to change with time.

This article will be updated as more listings become available, so stay tuned and let us know if you succeed in buying one.