How to Recruit Lam in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (& Bug Fix Guide)

When you arrive in Daphan Village for the first time, you’ll spot a blonde-haired woman with a red bow in her hair. There are steps you need to take before you can add her to your team, though – here’s how to recruit Lam in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

How to Get Lam in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

To recruit Lam in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you must start the scenario in Euchrisse, after which you’ll find her in Daphan Village, left of the Rune Shop. You can’t simply speak to Lam to add her to your team, though – you must do something first. Here are the steps to recruit Lam in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes:

Get Nowa to at least level 32. Recruit Riufan in Hishahn. You’ll find him on a narrow wooden walkway next to a waterwheel near the town center. To do so, speak to him once Nowa is level 32 or above and defeat him in a one-on-one battle. Travel to your Base and speak to Riufan at your Inn. He’s on the right side, on the wooden balcony. Add Riufan to your Party by speaking to Cassandra at the counter. Go to Daphan Village and speak to Lam. After a brief cutscene, talk to Lam once more to recruit her.

NOTE: Do NOT speak to Lam before you have Ruifan in your party. Otherwise, it will bug out and you’ll be unable to recruit her via the normal method until the developer issues a fix.

How to Fix Lam Recruit Bug in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

If you spoke to Lam before having Riufan in your Party, you will no longer be able to recruit her as it triggers a game-breaking bug. That said, there is an unofficial workaround to fix the bug on PC – if you’re on console, you’re out of luck unless you have a save file you made before talking to her that you can load.

Here’s how to fix the Lam recruit bug on PC (Steam) in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes:

Visit the Build 14052884 Lam Fix GitHub page and download the latest 3a52e2d360a274202f3dab4a30b75859.bundle file. Make sure your game is closed, then navigate to your Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes install directory. For me, it’s C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\Eiyuden Chronicle . In your Eiyuden Chronicle folder, go to EiyudenChronicle_Data\StreamingAssets\aa\StandaloneWindows64 . Move the 3a52e2d360a274202f3dab4a30b75859.bundle file in this folder to a safe place elsewhere on your PC temporarily. Place the 3a52e2d360a274202f3dab4a30b75859.bundle file you downloaded into the EiyudenChronicle_Data\StreamingAssets\aa\StandaloneWindows64 folder. Start Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and recruit Lam using the steps listed above. Save, then close your game. Delete the 3a52e2d360a274202f3dab4a30b75859.bundle file you downloaded, then move back your original 3a52e2d360a274202f3dab4a30b75859.bundle file.

Note that the above method works with Steam build 14052884 as of April 22, 2024 – I’ve tested it myself. If a new Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes update rolls out and it still doesn’t fix the Lam bug, the GitHub creator may need to update their downloadable file for it to work with that patch.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

