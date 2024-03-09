You’ll meet a lot of different characters over the course of your journey in Unicorn Overlord, and most of them can be recruited to the Liberation army. You just need to say and do the right things. Here’s how to recruit Ochlys in Unicorn Overlord.

Unicorn Overlord Ochlys Location

Ochlys can be found in the first region in Unicorn Overlord, towards the south side of the map. As you move through the overworld, you’ll eventually find her standing near a fort –just east of Fort Mainteneaut– and she’ll ask you to help with liberating that area. This marks the start of The Winged Knight side quest.

Complete the side quest by having your own units focus on the ground fighters, while getting Ochlys to take out the watchtowers.

After completing The Winged Knight, you can find her further east near Fort Chandelis and Rondmort Church, where she’ll give you another quest titled An Angel’s Request. This side request requires you to give her a total of 30 Divine Shards, which you can exchange for valuable items like Dews which increase your characters’ stats.

How to Get Divine Shards

Divine Shards are another form of currency you can accrue in Unicorn Overlord just by exploring the overworld. You’ll want to look for shiny item pickups as you’re exploring, though it may take a bit of time before you’re able to rack up 30 of the things.

It’s worth noting that if you killed Mandrin at the end of The Winged Knight quest, you’ll be rewarded with 15 Divine Shards. However, if you’re looking to spare and recruit everyone in the game, you may be better off letting Mandrin live instead, and find the Shards elsewhere.

Is Ochlys Worth Recruiting?

100%, yes. Ochlys is a Feathersword unit, and also one of the first flying units you can get in Unicorn Overlord, which is extremely useful.

Here’s a breakdown of her stats:

Class and Stats Grade and Effect Base Class Feathersword: High Evasion and Magic Defense. Performs better during the day. Can lower enemy Evasion but ineffective against archers. Leader Effect Flight: Ignores terrain and trap effects when moving. Growth Type Go-Getter AP 2 PP 2 HP C Physical Attack C Physical Defense C Magic Attack D Magic Defense B Accuracy B Evasion S Critical Rate E Guard Rate B Initiative C

And that’s how to recruit Ochlys in Unicorn Overlord. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to farm Honors, and whether you should kill or spare Gammel.